UNK's Ryan Held has low-stress signing day, announces recruiting class of 25

KEARNEY — Ryan Held enjoyed a stress-free national letter of intent signing day.

The University of Nebraska at Kearney head football coach, on the job for less than six weeks, has packed moving, hiring a coaching staff and recruiting in a furious period of activity, so he was thankful for a smooth-sailing Wednesday.

"We had a motto of one guy at a time. If somebody wasn't interested, we moved on to the next. That made it very peaceful today. We felt good about the guys who said they were going to sign and they all did," Held said.

His initial signing list consists of 18 seniors and seven transfers and includes five defensive linemen, four wide receivers, three defensive backs, three tight ends, three linebackers, two defensive ends, two offensive linemen and one kicker, punter and quarterback.

"In a short period of time I think we made a lot of progress, set out and achieved a lot of what we wanted to get accomplished," Held said. "We had some needs we needed to fill with some older kids so we started that with some transfers we're happy with. We're going to have to go out and get few more throughout the spring, but feel we're off to a pretty good start."

Four of the transfers are on campus and working out with the Lopers. Three others, including former Kearney High kicker Gabe Heins, will join the team in August.

"We're excited to have Gabe come back. (He's a) great character guy. He can come back home and help us win a lot of games," said Held, who knew Heins from his time at Nebraska.

Held and his staff casted a wide net, but a net that covered familiar territory. Coming from North Alabama, held brought in transfer linebacker Joko Williams from Auburn and high school senior Caden McGruder, a safety from Gardendale, Alabama, who was someone he had started recruiting before taking the UNK job. Transfer wide receiver Stephen Lewis also comes from Gardendale.

Kansas, where Held and some of his assistants have coaching roots, yielded transfer and Hays native Luke Fletcher from Butler Community College, Hutchinson Community College defensive lineman Stephe Natina and tight end Seth Anderson from Norton High School

But half of the announced recruits are Nebraska high school seniors.

"We stuck to our plan. We wanted to get some really good Nebraska kids and I felt, for the short time we had, we got some really good Nebraska kids and regional kids," Held said.

That list includes defensive end Weston Heinemann from Bennington, punter Marty Mormino from Omaha Westside and quarterback Abram Scholting of Pierce, whose teams won state championships in November.

"We want to be able to recruit kids from winning, championship programs," Held said. "They have the winning mindset. They're used to winning, that helps the work ethic, the culture. That's very important."

Even though many of the assistant coaches have few ties with Nebraska, Held said, "When we went into the schools were really well received. ... We were able to get some good Nebraska kids, impact guys who will be in the program for years to come."

Other Nebraska high school recruits are offensive linemen Zach Cross of Millard West and Cael Dembrinski of Douglas County West, linebackers Garret Hoefs of Lincoln Lutheran, Maccoy Holtam of Omaha Skutt, defensive linemen Cole Luedtke of Lincoln Southwest and Kade Seip of Lincoln North Star, wide receiver Kamdyn Roebke of Lincoln East, tight end Dalton Snodgrass of York and defensive end Tucker Thomas of Mitchell.

Filling some holes on defense where transfer departures have depleted the ranks, was a priority along with the tight end position where depth is needed..

Held also sought to improve the Lopers overall profile with longer, bigger kids. Especially in demand were taller wide receivers.

One position that was not addressed was running back, however, Held is not finished recruiting and will be adding more later in the spring.

"I'm going to evaluate all the running backs in the spring. That's a position that's up in the air that we could potentially get somebody in the spring," he said.

In addition, Held's wish list includes a couple linebackers, another defensive back, a pass rusher and a wide receiver who "can take the top off" the defense.

"Those things can change once we get into spring ball. ... There will be a lot of evaluations to see what we have in the program," he said.

Spring practices for the Lopers is scheduled to begin March 22.