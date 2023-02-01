UNK's Ryan Held expected to sign around 25 new Lopers on signing day

KEARNEY — University of Nebraska at Kearney football coach Ryan Held anticipates signing approximately 25 players will be joining the Loper football program today.

UNK is releasing the names of the signees throughout the day.

Held joined the program in late December and assembled his staff throughout January. The team is going through winter workouts with spring ball set to begin in late March.

UNK will continue to add players throughout the spring and summer months.

The season begins Thursday, Aug. 31, at Central Oklahoma.

2023 Signing Day Class (As of 1 p.m.)

Mid-Year Transfers

— Cole Brown (WR, R-So., 6-3, 205 lbs., Dallas, Ga./U. of Central Arkansas, Iowa Western C.C. & East Paulding H.S.)

— Luke Fletcher (TE, Jr., 6-6, 240 lbs., Hays, Kan./Butler C.C., Kan. & Hays H.S.)

— Stephen Matina (DL, Jr., 6-5, 360 lbs., Lansing, Kan./Hutchinson C.C., Kan. & Lansing H.S.)

— Joko Willis (LB, R-Jr., 6-3, 215 lbs., LaGrange, Ga./Auburn U., Independence C.C., Kan. & Troup County H.S.)

Transfers Reporting in August

— Gabe Heins (K, R-Jr., 6-0, 180 lbs., Kearney/U. of Nebraska-Lincoln & Kearney H.S.)

Nebraska High School Seniors

— Zach Cross (OL, 6-5, 300 lbs., Omaha/Millard West H.S.)

— Cael Dembinski (OL, 6-5, 265 lbs., Valley/Douglas County West H.S.)

— Garret Hoefs (LB, 6-0, 215 lbs., Lincoln/Lincoln Lutheran H.S.)

— Maccoy Holtam (LB, 6-0, 200 lbs., Omaha/Skutt Catholic H.S.)

— Kade Seip (DL, 6-3, 260 lbs., Lincoln/Lincoln North Star H.S.)

— Dalton Snodgrass (TE, 6-2, 225 lbs., York/York H.S.)

Out-of-State High School Seniors

— Seth Anderson (TE, 6-5, 250 lbs., Norton, Kan./Norton H.S.)

— Caden McGruder (S, 6-2, 200 lbs., Gardendale, Ala./Gardendale H.S.)

— Kai McPherson (WR, 6-2, 185 lbs., Miami, Fla./Barbara Goleman H.S.)