UNK's Ryan Held adds sixth full-time assistant to football coaching staff

KEARNEY — University of Nebraska at Kearney head football coach Ryan Held announced Wednesday that Moses Harper will be the Lopers’ passing game coordinator.

Harper is the sixth full-time assistant Held has hired since becoming head coach in late December. An offensive grad assistant is expected to be named Thursday to round out the staff.

Harper most recently was the tight ends coach and Director of Football Operations at Missouri Western. He also has coached at Division II member William Jewel (Mo.) College and at two junior colleges in Fort Scott (Kan.) C.C. and Coahoma (Miss.) C.C.

“Coach Harper is a great hire for our football program. He has coordinator experience as well as a familiarity with the MIAA,” Held said.

A Mississippi native, Harper helped develop second-team All-MIAA pick Cam Grandy this past season. The fifth-year junior set new career highs in catches (31) and receiving yards (275). Missouri Western was among the MIAA and national leaders in total yards and rushing yards.

“I’ve known Coach Harper for many years and I’ve always respected him from afar. He fits what I want in a coach here,” Held said. “He’s a great teacher, recruiter, coach and family man.”

A former college basketball and football player, Harper spent three seasons at William Jewell in suburban Kansas City, serving as offensive line coach, camp coordinator and academic achievement Coach.

Harper spent six seasons at Fort Scott (2011-15) and three years at Coahoma (2016-19). For the Scotties, he began as receivers coach, recruiting and passing game coordinator then was promoted to assistant head coach and offensive coordinator.

For the CCC Tigers, Harper was the associate head coach and offensive coordinator.

As a player, Harper was a wide receiver for the professional Wichita Wild. He starred in both basketball and football and NAIA Central Methodist (Mo.) University after being a basketball player at North Central Missouri College. Harper was all-conference for the CMU Eagles football team and helped the basketball team win 28 games and reach the NAIA Division I Sweet 16.