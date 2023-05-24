KANSAS CITY, Mo. – University of Nebraska at Kearney senior track standout Luke Stuckey is one of the finalists for the MIAA's Ken B. Jones Award the recognizes the league's top male and female athletes.

The MIAA announced its five female and five male finalists Tuesday.

The female finalists are golfer Morgan Brasser (Fort Hays State), long/triple jumper Auna Childress (Pittsburg State), soccer player Mackenzie Dimarco (Emporia State), softball player Sydni Hawkins (Missouri Western) and pole vaulter Madi Wulfekotter (Central Missouri).

The male finalists are wrestler Dalton Abney (Central Oklahoma), soccer player Ryan McCully (Northeastern State), distance runner Matthew Oglesby (Pitt State), pole vaulter Ryan Stanley (Fort Hays) and Stuckey.

Stuckey, a York High School graduate, will compete in the NCAA Division II Outdoor Championships this weekend in Pueblo, Colo. The fifth-year senior is ranked 12th nationally in the 1,500-meter run (3:44.76) and has earned All-American status this year in cross country and indoor track where he was third in the mile and eighth in the distance medley relay.

He won the MIAA indoor title in the mile and was runner-up outdoors in the 1,500. He holds school records in both events.

Stuckey has earned 10 All-MIAA honors, been named All-Region nine times and is a five-time All-American.

In the classroom, he maintains a 3.98 cumulative GPA as a Biology major, earning MIAA Scholar Athlete honors five times and has been a member of the UNK Dean's List since the fall of 2018.

Stuckey has also volunteered his time with several organizations including Habitat For Humanity, the Salvation Army, Crane River Theatre, St. Luke's Episcopal Church and worked at the state high school and UNK high school cross/track meets.

The finalists will be recognized at the MIAA Awards Celebration presented by Husch Blackwell on June 6 in the Music Hall at the Kansas City Convention Center in Kansas City, Mo.