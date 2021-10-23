UNK's Lopers need to avoid looking ahead

KEARNEY — For the first time since joining the MIAA, the University of Nebraska at Kearney sits atop the league’s football standings.
Lincoln University (0-6), today’s (Saturday’s) opponent, sits at the bottom. But the Blue Tigers remain a barrier between the Lopers and the ultimate goal of a conference title and a playoff berth.
“Our focus is really the last four games because they’re big ones,” UNK coach Josh Lynn said. “The end goal is to keep playing. ... When you look at overall the number of graduate students, veteran guys we have, a lot of them wanted to come back and it is for this reason.”
The Lopers (6-1) will host the Blue Tigers for a 2 p.m. kickoff at Ron and Carol Cope Stadium.
Lurking a week away is Northwest Missouri, which slipped from its usual spot looking down on the rest of the league when the Bearcats lost a one-point decision to Washburn last week.
“We don’t address it much. ... I’m sure (the players) look at it,” Lynn said. “Our kids aren’t dumb. I’m sure they look at it, see where they’re at what they want to do.”
Northwest and UNK would share the league lead but the Bearcats’ game with Lincoln was declared a “no contest” as Lincoln dealt with COVID-19 issues.
Every game since then has been a struggle for the Blue Tigers. They’re last or next to last in scoring offense, scoring defense, total offense, total defense, rushing defense and pass defense efficiency.
After weeks of playing the MIAA’s best, Lynn has a new challenge — avoiding complacency.
“You communicate and you pull all the finer points of a football team up,” Lynn said. “But I believe we’re mature enough as a football team and we have veteran guys who know how to perform.”
Lincoln does have some finer points.
Winston Ausmer and Charles Johson are among the MIAA’s leading receivers.
“They can go. They’re fast,” Lynn said.
Quarterback Zamar Brake, a transfer from Division I-FBC St. Francis (Pa.), ranks sixth in the league in passing yards, one spot ahead of UNK’s TJ Davis.
Defensively, Lynn said Lincoln is young up front with big linebackers.
“We need to go at them with the run game. ... We have to get our running backs involved,” Lynn said.
Davis has been the workhorse in the UNK backfield. The 6-3, 180-pound junior has 161 carries and ranks second in the league, averaging 117.9 yards per game.
He’s won the MIAA Offensive Player of the Week award a remarkable four times.
“I’ve been lucky to have two in a year,” Lynn said..
UNK’s next-leading rusher, running back Montrez Jackson, has 327 yards on 57 carries.