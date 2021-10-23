UNK's Lopers need to avoid looking ahead

KEARNEY — For the first time since joining the MIAA, the University of Nebraska at Kearney sits atop the league’s football standings.

Lincoln University (0-6), today’s (Saturday’s) opponent, sits at the bottom. But the Blue Tigers remain a barrier between the Lopers and the ultimate goal of a conference title and a playoff berth.

“Our focus is really the last four games because they’re big ones,” UNK coach Josh Lynn said. “The end goal is to keep playing. ... When you look at overall the number of graduate students, veteran guys we have, a lot of them wanted to come back and it is for this reason.”

The Lopers (6-1) will host the Blue Tigers for a 2 p.m. kickoff at Ron and Carol Cope Stadium.

Lurking a week away is Northwest Missouri, which slipped from its usual spot looking down on the rest of the league when the Bearcats lost a one-point decision to Washburn last week.

“We don’t address it much. ... I’m sure (the players) look at it,” Lynn said. “Our kids aren’t dumb. I’m sure they look at it, see where they’re at what they want to do.”

Northwest and UNK would share the league lead but the Bearcats’ game with Lincoln was declared a “no contest” as Lincoln dealt with COVID-19 issues.