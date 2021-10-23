 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
UNK's Lopers need to avoid looking ahead
0 Comments

UNK's Lopers need to avoid looking ahead

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Blake Bubak

UNK defenders Blake Bubak (22), Jimmy Harrison (50) and Jacey Nutter (14) team up to stop a Missouri Western ball carrier during the Lopers’ victory over the Griffons on Oct. 9. UNK hosts Lincoln University today (Saturday) at 2 p.m.

 Eldon Holmes, Kearney Hub

KEARNEY — For the first time since joining the MIAA, the University of Nebraska at Kearney sits atop the league’s football standings.

Lincoln University (0-6), today’s (Saturday’s) opponent, sits at the bottom. But the Blue Tigers remain a barrier between the Lopers and the ultimate goal of a conference title and a playoff berth.

“Our focus is really the last four games because they’re big ones,” UNK coach Josh Lynn said. “The end goal is to keep playing. ... When you look at overall the number of graduate students, veteran guys we have, a lot of them wanted to come back and it is for this reason.”

The Lopers (6-1) will host the Blue Tigers for a 2 p.m. kickoff at Ron and Carol Cope Stadium.

Lurking a week away is Northwest Missouri, which slipped from its usual spot looking down on the rest of the league when the Bearcats lost a one-point decision to Washburn last week.

“We don’t address it much. ... I’m sure (the players) look at it,” Lynn said. “Our kids aren’t dumb. I’m sure they look at it, see where they’re at what they want to do.”

Northwest and UNK would share the league lead but the Bearcats’ game with Lincoln was declared a “no contest” as Lincoln dealt with COVID-19 issues.

Every game since then has been a struggle for the Blue Tigers. They’re last or next to last in scoring offense, scoring defense, total offense, total defense, rushing defense and pass defense efficiency.

After weeks of playing the MIAA’s best, Lynn has a new challenge — avoiding complacency.

“You communicate and you pull all the finer points of a football team up,” Lynn said. “But I believe we’re mature enough as a football team and we have veteran guys who know how to perform.”

Lincoln does have some finer points.

Winston Ausmer and Charles Johson are among the MIAA’s leading receivers.

“They can go. They’re fast,” Lynn said.

Quarterback Zamar Brake, a transfer from Division I-FBC St. Francis (Pa.), ranks sixth in the league in passing yards, one spot ahead of UNK’s TJ Davis.

Defensively, Lynn said Lincoln is young up front with big linebackers.

“We need to go at them with the run game. ... We have to get our running backs involved,” Lynn said.

Davis has been the workhorse in the UNK backfield. The 6-3, 180-pound junior has 161 carries and ranks second in the league, averaging 117.9 yards per game.

He’s won the MIAA Offensive Player of the Week award a remarkable four times.

“I’ve been lucky to have two in a year,” Lynn said..

UNK’s next-leading rusher, running back Montrez Jackson, has 327 yards on 57 carries.

0 Comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

New York Giants season being ravaged by injury

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

UNK goes to the air to beat Emporia State
Unk

UNK goes to the air to beat Emporia State

The Lopers improve to 6-1 and moved into first place in the MIAA standings as No. 2 Northwest Missouri State lost to Washburn, 17-16, to drop to 5-1. UNK travels to Northwest on Oct. 30.

UNK golfers seventh at Region Preview
Unk

UNK golfers seventh at Region Preview

The University of Nebraska at Kearney women’s golf team shot a 36-hole total of 608 to finish seventh out of 19 teams Monday at the Central Region Preview at Hot Springs.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News