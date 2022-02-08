UNK's Loper wrestlers shut out Newman

KEARNEY — The third-ranked University of Nebraska at Kearney wrestling team shut out 24th-ranked Newman, 49-0, Monday night at the UNK Health and Sports Center.

This was a makeup of a dual that was postponed in mid-January due to COVID issues within the Jets program. UNK (10-4) improves to 12-0 all-time against Newman (4-4, 0-3) and has taken the last two meetings by a combined score of 91-0.

“Tonight was really looking at each individual and seeing what they need for us to go contend for a national title,” said UNK head coach Dalton Jensen. “Collectively everyone needs to be wrestling at their peak level in March and part of that starts now. Building that confidence and looking for guys that didn’t have the outcome they wanted last night (vs. No. 1 UCO) to turn around and go dominate and win.”

While Newman forfeited at four weights and the Lopers recorded two tech falls and a first-period fall, there were several battles.