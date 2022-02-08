UNK's Loper wrestlers shut out Newman

KEARNEY — The third-ranked University of Nebraska at Kearney wrestling team shut out 24th-ranked Newman, 49-0, Monday night at the UNK Health and Sports Center.
This was a makeup of a dual that was postponed in mid-January due to COVID issues within the Jets program. UNK (10-4) improves to 12-0 all-time against Newman (4-4, 0-3) and has taken the last two meetings by a combined score of 91-0.
“Tonight was really looking at each individual and seeing what they need for us to go contend for a national title,” said UNK head coach Dalton Jensen. “Collectively everyone needs to be wrestling at their peak level in March and part of that starts now. Building that confidence and looking for guys that didn’t have the outcome they wanted last night (vs. No. 1 UCO) to turn around and go dominate and win.”
While Newman forfeited at four weights and the Lopers recorded two tech falls and a first-period fall, there were several battles.
At 149 pounds, top-ranked Sam Turner bounced back from an overtime loss on Sunday to rally past junior Garrett Lange, 7-5. Lange used a takedown with 40 seconds left in the opening period and two near-fall points to grab a 4-0 lead. Turner countered with two escapes, two takedowns and nearly two minutes of riding time to win.
“That’s a pretty tough kid that Sam wrestled. He put Sam in a tough situation to be down 4-0,” Jensen said. “To be able to come back against good competition, collect yourself and stay calm and score points … that’s a good to see.”
Fifth-ranked Jacob Wasser got past freshman Jace Fisher, 6-4, at 157 pounds. Things were tied at 2-2 to start the third period with Wasser tallying an early escape, late takedown and 1:58 in riding time to stave off the upset bid.
Second-ranked Matt Malcom had a rare battle in squaring off against fifth-ranked Kameron Frame. After a scoreless first period, Frame erased a 1-0 hole with his only takedown of the match. The lead was short-lived as Malcom used a reversal and four near-fall points to zoom ahead 7-2. Like Turner and Wasser, he built up some riding time and won 8-4.
“Matt hasn’t been tested too much so it was good for him to actually see someone that’s going to push him to the brink,” Jensen said.
Also for the Lopers, Jonathan Killingsworth had a 39-second fall at 141 pounds and nationally-ranked Josh Portillo (17-2; 7:00) and Austin Eldredge (15-0; 3:06) won by technical falls.
UNK heads to Fort Hays State (4-6, 1-1) Friday night to finish up the dual season.