UNK's Loper wrestlers double-up Augustana

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. — The third-ranked University of Nebraska at Kearney wrestling team closed out the first semester with a 30-15 win over 15th-ranked Augustana Friday afternoon at Sioux Falls.

UNK (3-1) is off until Jan. 6-7 when it competes in the National Duals in Louisville, Ky. The bracket will be announced in the coming weeks.

UNK senior Hayden Prince (197 pounds) secured the dual win with a pin at 3:43. He trailed 4-0 early on but used two reversals to tie things up before recording his second straight and third fall of the young season. That made the team score 27-15.

In the dual’s key bout, eighth-ranked Lee Herrington of Kearney beat third-ranked Steve Hajas Jr., 7-4, to avenge a loss in the 2021 NCAA Championships, Herrington used two first-period takedowns and a third-period reversal. Hajars Jr. was unable to get off the mat at the end of the match after a couple hard landings while being thrown by Herrington.

UNK erased an early 5-0 hole thanks to technical falls from eighth-ranked Nick James (141), second-ranked Matt Malcom (165) and fifth-ranked Austin Eldredge (184).