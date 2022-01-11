UNK's Loper game with Lincoln rescheduled

The Blue Tigers (1-10, 0-6) were slated to come to Kearney on Thursday but COVID issues within the Lincoln program postponed a trip to the Health and Sports Center and to Fort Hays State. The makeup game in Kearney will tip at 3 p.m. with UNK (5-9, 1-7) having just one game the week before, a Jan. 29 tilt with the rival Tigers.