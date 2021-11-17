UNK's Josh Lynn, TJ Davis claim top honors in MIAA conference

KEARNEY — The MIAA has named University of Nebraska at Kearney’s Josh Lynn the conference Football Coach of the Year and junior quarterback TJ Davis the Offensive Player of the Year.
The postseason honors and the All-MIAA team were announced Tuesday.
No. 21 UNK (9-2), heading into the NCAA Division II playoffs for the fifth time in program history, had nine offensive players selected to the All-MIAA team, seven defensive players and one special teams honoree.
Joining Davis on the first team are right tackle Corey Hoelck, all-purpose back Dayton Sealey and safety Darius Swanson. Davis and Hoelck were on the 2019 second team with Sealey an honorable mention. No all-conference team was selected in 2020.
On this year’s second team are left tackle Kooper Reece, defensive end Tell Spies, outside linebacker Atoa Fox and punter Hunter Kraus. Reece bumps up from 2019 honorable mention. Spies joins his older brother, Tye (2018), as an All-MIAA honoree.
Senior back Montrez Jackson, defensive end Blake Schroeder and inside linebacker Zach Schlager made the third team. Jackson was a second-team all-purpose back in 2018.
Honorable mention choices are center Jacob Browne, left guard Hunter Hays, outside linebacker Travis Holcomb, receiver Michael Koch, right guard Matt Krzysztalowicz and inside linebacker Jacey Nutter.
Browne joins his older brother, Luke (2016), as an All-MIAA plyer.
Lynn has directed “The Rise” of UNK football, taking over a program in 2017 that was 1-21 the previous two seasons. The Lopers have won 18 of their last 25 games, recorded the program’s fourth-ever postseason win (2019 Mineral Water Bowl) and cracked the national rankings for the first time in a decade. Including time at Eastern New Mexico and New Mexico Military Institute, Lynn has a career record of 65-49 which includes a 26-21 mark at UNK. He’s already tied for the fifth most wins in school history.
Davis, a four-time MIAA Offensive Player of the Week and a Harlon Hill Trophy candidate, guides an offense that averages 36 points and 471 yards per game. The third-year starter is at 94.5 yards rushing and 186.5 yards passing per game with 38 touchdowns (21 passing, 16 rushing and one receiving). He ranks in the D2 top 30 in eight categories and is rare 2,000-yard passing, 1,000-yard rushing player.
Jackson (506 yards) is UNK’s second-leading rusher, fourth-leading receiver (160 yards) and top kick returner (276 yards).
Despite being a back, Sealey is second on the Lopers in receiving yards (491) and receiving TDs (four) while having 306 rushing yards and two scores.
On the outside, Koch had 18 catches for 352 yards and eight TD’s, tied for third most in the MIAA.
The Loper 0-line has allowed just 13 sacks while blocking for a ground game that averages 265 yards weekly, 5.5 yards per carry and produced 29 TDs.
Swanson (83), Schlager (61) and Nutter (51) are UNK’s tackle leaders with Swanson first in interceptions (three), second in pass breakups (six) and third in tackles for loss (5.0).
Fox has a team-best 6.5 tackles for loss to go along with 31 stops. Spies has a Loper-best 4.5 sacks. And Holcomb has 28 tackles and four pass break-ups with Schroeder at 21 tackles and 2.5 tackles for loss.
Kraus has a 39.6-yard punt average with four efforts traveling over 50 yards and 10 landing inside the opponents’ 20-yard line.