UNK's Josh Lynn, TJ Davis claim top honors in MIAA conference

Browne joins his older brother, Luke (2016), as an All-MIAA plyer.

Lynn has directed “The Rise” of UNK football, taking over a program in 2017 that was 1-21 the previous two seasons. The Lopers have won 18 of their last 25 games, recorded the program’s fourth-ever postseason win (2019 Mineral Water Bowl) and cracked the national rankings for the first time in a decade. Including time at Eastern New Mexico and New Mexico Military Institute, Lynn has a career record of 65-49 which includes a 26-21 mark at UNK. He’s already tied for the fifth most wins in school history.

Davis, a four-time MIAA Offensive Player of the Week and a Harlon Hill Trophy candidate, guides an offense that averages 36 points and 471 yards per game. The third-year starter is at 94.5 yards rushing and 186.5 yards passing per game with 38 touchdowns (21 passing, 16 rushing and one receiving). He ranks in the D2 top 30 in eight categories and is rare 2,000-yard passing, 1,000-yard rushing player.

Jackson (506 yards) is UNK’s second-leading rusher, fourth-leading receiver (160 yards) and top kick returner (276 yards).

Despite being a back, Sealey is second on the Lopers in receiving yards (491) and receiving TDs (four) while having 306 rushing yards and two scores.