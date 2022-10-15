UNK's Emersen Cyza slams 28 kills in five-set win over Central Oklahoma

EDMOND, Okla. — Outside hitter Emersen Cyza had 28 kills, three shy of tying the school-record, and eighth-ranked University of Nebraska at Kearney went on a 5-0 run midway through the fifth set to get past No. 19 Central Oklahoma 25-19, 25-18, 22-25, 20-25, 15-11 Friday evening in Edmond. Oklahoma.

The deciding set featured seven ties and five lead changes . With UNK (21-2, 11-2 MIAA) down 7-6 after a kill by UCO freshman middle Lari Migliorino, the Lopers scored the next five points to never trail again.

The spurt included three straight kills by Cyza, an ace serve from Bailee Sterling anda block by Cyza and Fallon Stutheit.

UCO (19-3, 9-3) got within two at 11-9 and 13-11 but the Lopers closed things out with a kill from outside hitter CeCe Beahm and a match-ending double block by Sterling and Lauren Taubenheim.

The Bronchos had nine more kills than the Lopers but UNK’s hitting efficiency was 59 points higher. UNK also had 10 service aces, seven coming in the first set, to go with 10 blocks and an 82-66 advantage in digs.

Cyza had three kills in five swings in Set 1, then went for seven kills in nine attempts in Set 2. The Wyoming transfer continued the onslaught with seven more in the third, five in the fourth and six in the fifth. She finished the night hitting an even .500 with 28 kills and three errors in 50 attacks.

Jeri Walkowiak set the UNK record for kills in a match when she had 31 against Regis in 2010. Cyza joins Meghan Stewart (1998), Kelli Brummer (1999) and Miranda Rhodes (2001) as Lopers to have 28 kills. Outside Kelli Bunger had 29 in a five-set win at Fort Lewis in 2006.

Besides Cyza’s heroics, Beahm and outside Asha Regier combined for 14 kills, Sterling and Stutheit combined for 15 kills and nine stuffs with Jensen Rowse and Rhianna Wilhelm combining for 28 digs.

UCO was led by freshman outside Sydney Huck with 21 kills and 11 digs. Sophomore outside Mallorie Koehn netted 17 kills.

UNK plays at Newman University at 1 p.m. today.