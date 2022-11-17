UNK's Elisa Backes has career night with six 3-pointers in win over Chadron State

CHADRON — Sixth-year senior forward Elisa Backes scored 22 points and the University of Nebraska at Kearney women led almost from start to finish in a 71-60 win at Chadron State College Thursday night.

The Lopers (4-1) trailed for just 37 seconds as the Eagles (0-4) made the first basket of the night.

A 3-pointer from Backes started a 7-0 run with UNK eventually holding a 13-point cushion midway through the second quarter.

The Eagles cut the deficit to five before UNK regained control to lead 34-25 at the break.

Going 10 for 25 from long range and tallying 22 points off 13 Chadron State turnovers, the Lopers closed the third quarter on a 14-5 run to lead 54-39. The stretch included threes from reserves Meg Burns and Samantha Moore

Chadron, getting 29 points and 11 rebounds from sophomore forward Ashayla Powers, whittled the deficit down but couldn't catch up.

Backes made a career-high six 3-pointers on 12 attempts to reach her team-high point total. She also grabbed six rebounds.

Shiloh McCool was the other Loper in double digits, making 5 of 6 shots and 7 of 9 free throws for 17 points. She also had a team-best eight boards.

Iowa junior point guard Sarah Schmitt got close to a double double (nine assists, eight points).

The Lopers head to Colorado School of Mines (2-0) on Saturday night. The Orediggers were picked to win the Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference.