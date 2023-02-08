KANSAS CITY, Mo. — University of Nebraska at Kearney wrestler Austin Eldredge has been named the Mid-America Intercollegiate Athletics Association Wrestler of the Week.

Eldredge, ranked third nationally at 174 pounds, improved to 19-4 after a decision and tech fall last weekend at home, helping the Lopers to wins over No. 8-ranked Fort Hays State (33-6) and Central Missouri (35-9).

The redshirt senior beat fourth-ranked Cade Lindsey of FHSU with a 5-4 decision thanks to a takedown, reversal and more than two minutes of riding time. Eldredge then totaled 16 near-fall points in a 19-3 tech fall in 3:52 over UCM’s Austin Morgan.