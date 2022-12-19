UNK's Drew Hatcher joins Army coaching staff

WEST POINT, N.Y. — University of Nebraska at Kearney offensive coordinator/quarterbacks coach Drew Thatcher has been named a co-offensive coordinator at Army.

Thatcher will join Army tight ends coach Matt Drinkall as co-offensive coordinators. Thatcher will call the plays.

Thatcher’s offense rushed for a UNK record of 4,116 yards in his first season in 2019. The Lopers averaged 450 rushing yards per game in 2021 under Thatcher and UNK averaged 32.8 points per game this season.

Drinkall has worked closely with the offensive line on blocking schemes as Army’s tight end coach for the past three seasons,. He spent his first year at West Point as an offensive quality control coach, mentoring quarterbacks, in 2019.

Sunday and Drinkall will fill the role vacated by Brent Davis, who was Army’s offensive coordinator for nine seasons.

Thatcher worked with former Ole Miss quarterback Jordan Ta’amu at New Mexico Military Institute. Ta’amu was on the practice squad of Chiefs, Lions, Panthers and Commanders and led the USFL in passing touchdowns for the Tampa Bay Bandits in 2022.

At UNK he has helped develop quarterback TJ Davis, a two-time finalist for the Harlon Hill Award, Division II's version of the Heisman Trophy.