UNK's Darius Swanson repeat All-American

KEARNEY — University of Nebraska at Kearney strong safety Darius Swanson is a repeat selection to the Division II Conference Commissioner’s Association All-American team.

An Aurora, Colorado, product, Swanson makes the second-team after making the first-team in 2021. He becomes UNK’s first two-time defensive All-American since UNK Hall of Fame defensive end Jon Gustafson in 1983 and 1984.

The D2CCA team is chosen by sports information directors from around the country.

Swanson had another strong year for the Lopers as he registered 66 tackles (39 solo), broke up eight passes, had three interceptions for 44 yards and a touchdown and forced two fumbles.

Missing the last game of the year due to injury, Swanson led UNK in interceptions and passes defended. He was tied for the lead in passes broken up and ranked fourth in tackles. He was part of a defense that held seven opponents under 19 points.

Swanson, who’ll use his COVID year to play at FBS-member Tulane next year, ranks 24th in UNK history in career tackles with 190 (121 solo). The soon-to-be UNK graduate also had seven career interceptions and 16 career pass break-ups.