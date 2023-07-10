EUGENE, Ore. — University of Nebraska at Kearney high jumper Brayden Sorensen finished in a tie for seventh place Sunday evening at the USA Track and Field Championships in Eugene, Oregon.

Saturday, in the under-20 javelin, UNK recruit Wyatt Hammond of Norton, Kansas, placed ninth with a throw of 192-8. University of Iowa thrower Mike Stein won the event with a mark of 215-11.