UNK's Brayden Sorensen runner-up in NCAA high jump

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — University of Nebraska at Kearney sophomore Brayden Sorensen cleared 6-11 1/2 to finish as national runner-up in the high jump Friday afternoon at the NCAA Division II Indoor Championships in Alabama.

This was day two of a three-day meet held at the Birmingham CrossPlex. On Thursday McCook senior Tiara Schmidt placed sixth in the weight throw to earn her fourth All-American honor.

Coming into the meet ranked second, Sorensen (Kearney High School) finished just that as he got over the 6-11 1/2 bar on his final attempt. The MIAA champion passed at 6-7, 6-9 and 6-10 1/4. He missed one attempt at 7-0 1/20 and then passed to 7-1 3/4 where he missed twice. Sorensen’s school record is a 7-0 1/2.

Sorensen joins current assistant coach Dane Tobey, throwers Dave Smith and Lance Pfeiffer and distance runner Ivan Ivanov as Loper men to be NCAA national runners-up. Texas A&M-Commerce freshman Ushan Perera, the national leader coming in, went a big 7-5 to place first. Sophomore Blake Morgan of Northwest Missouri State came in fifth (6-10.25).

Fremont redshirt freshman Wes Ferguson used a late kick on the last lap in the first heat of the 800 prelims to reach the finals. The top three finishers in each of two heats advance to today’s (Saturday) finals, followed by the next two fastest times.

Ferguson had a 1:54.38 to finish third, just ahead of Minnesota State sophomore Tanner Maier (1:54.44). Hastings sophomore Seth Simonson came in sixth with a 1:55.42; he was 13th overall to miss second-team AA honors by a place. The top time among the heats was a 1:51.90 by Grand Valley State senior Dennis Mbuta. Finals are set for 2:40 p.m.