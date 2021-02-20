UNK's Brayden Sorensen changes approach, goes higher than ever

“It was really hard in my head. I could do it, physically, but in my head, everything was completely opposite. So in the beginning I would look the wrong way and throw the wrong arm up and it was really weird. But as I got used to it, it started to work out really well,” Sorensen said.

Friday’s effort, the third-best in Division II this year, proved that out. He made three attempts at the UNK school record of 7-0 ½, and barely scraped the bar off the standards.

“That would have been really nice,” he said. “I’m really excited because I jumped 6-8 ¼ last year, was (provisional), and I had multiple jumps at 6-11 that were really good. I just could never get over it. To finally do it today, I had a really good week last week and should have had it. But to do it here at home was a lot better. I’m hoping I can do it next week at conference.”

Loper competitors won 16 events Friday in the dual with Fort Hays State.

Double winners were freshman Jack Drahota in the 200-meter dash (22.91 seconds) and 60-meter hurdles (8.53) and senior Tiara Schmidt in the shot put (45-10 3/4) and weight throw (60-6).

Improving her standing on the national list, senior Mackenzie Puckett jumped 39-4½ in the triple jump, which is third on the UNK top 10 list.