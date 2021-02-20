UNK's Brayden Sorensen changes approach, goes higher than ever

KEARNEY — A tweak here, an adjustment there, that’s all part of the transition high school athletes make when coming to college.
UNK sophomore high jumper Brayden Sorensen literally decided to do everything backward.
While jumping at Kearney High School, Sorensen jumped off his right foot. He cleared 6 feet, 4 inches as a junior and went 6-5 at the Cornhusker State Games before an injury-filled senior season where he didn’t go any higher.
Friday, at Cushing Coliseum, he cleared a career-best 6-11 while jumping off the other foot.
He made the switch shortly after joining the UNK track team 1½ years ago.
“I had multiple stress fractures in my foot that I jumped off of, so I switched sides,” Sorenson said. “I figured it was going to be really hard but about like a month into it, I started jumping higher than I did off the other side.”
He wasn’t completely surprised. When he was a sophomore, he noticed he could dunk a basketball easier when he jumped off his left foot. He thought about changing, but high jumping seemed more natural when he jumped off his right foot. But the more he jumped, the worse the foot would hurt, or he would sprain his angle because the tendons and ligaments weren’t strong enough.
Change was inevitable, even though it wasn’t smooth going at the start.
“It was really hard in my head. I could do it, physically, but in my head, everything was completely opposite. So in the beginning I would look the wrong way and throw the wrong arm up and it was really weird. But as I got used to it, it started to work out really well,” Sorensen said.
Friday’s effort, the third-best in Division II this year, proved that out. He made three attempts at the UNK school record of 7-0 ½, and barely scraped the bar off the standards.
“That would have been really nice,” he said. “I’m really excited because I jumped 6-8 ¼ last year, was (provisional), and I had multiple jumps at 6-11 that were really good. I just could never get over it. To finally do it today, I had a really good week last week and should have had it. But to do it here at home was a lot better. I’m hoping I can do it next week at conference.”
Loper competitors won 16 events Friday in the dual with Fort Hays State.
Double winners were freshman Jack Drahota in the 200-meter dash (22.91 seconds) and 60-meter hurdles (8.53) and senior Tiara Schmidt in the shot put (45-10 3/4) and weight throw (60-6).
Improving her standing on the national list, senior Mackenzie Puckett jumped 39-4½ in the triple jump, which is third on the UNK top 10 list.
Junior Seth Simonson won the 800 with a career-best 1:52.92, which ranks fifth nationally and moves him into seventh place in the Loper record books.
In the men’s weight throw, junior Andrew Schuller (60-5) and sophomore Alex Goracke (60-3) finished 1-2 and became the sixth and seventh Lopers to reach 60 feet. Goracke won the shot put (53-11).
Junior Baylee Barnett won the women’s 1,000 with the fourth-best time (3:02.16) in Loper lore, and her Holdrege High School teammate, senior Baylie Bryant, won the pole vault (12-0) and made an unsuccessful effort at the school record.
Also claiming first place were redshirt freshman Wes Ferguson in the 1,000 (2:29.63), redshirt freshman Jarett Bertrand in the 600 (1:15.58), junior Justin Vrooman in the mile (4:24.76), senior Maddie Back in the mile (5:11.68), Sinclare Fiala in the 3,000 (10:52.56) and junior Haley Schall in the long jump (17-9 ½).
