PUEBLO, Colo. — Junior Ben Arens of Ainsworth qualified for the steeplechase finals to lead the University of Nebraska at Kearney at the NCAA Division II Outdoor Championships Thursday in Pueblo, Colo.

On the first day of the three-day meet, Arens ran in the second of two heats and made a move at the 1,400-meter mark, going from seventh to first in a span of 400 meters. He finished third in a time of 9 minutes,16.75 seconds. Twelve runners from the two heats qualified for the finals with Arens running the ninth-fastest time.

McCool Junction senior Luke Stuckey and Kearney redshirt freshman Lily Novacek came in 13th place, just missing All-American status. Stuckey finished sixth in the second heat of the 1,500 with a time of 3:53.22. Evan Graff of Colorado-Colorado Springs (3:52.52) grabbed the last finals spot.

Novacek recorded her top mark in the hammer throw (181 feet, 3 inches) on her second attempt with her third throw going 180-1. Yanielys Torres of Puerto Rico-Mayaguez (183-5) just edged her for 12th place. By way of comparison, former Loper All-Americans in the hammer throw had similar tosses, including 2001 national runner-up Janet Boettcher (179-9) and Tiara Schmidt (183-7), who was ninth in 2021.

Giltner junior Alex Goracke suffered the same fate in the men's hammer as he uncorked a 193-2 on his third and final throw. That was good for 17th place. UNK's two men's All-Americans in the event had top efforts of 189-6 (Derek Frese, sixth in 2005) and 183-3 (Kellen Jacobs, seventh in 2006).