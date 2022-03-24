 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
UNK's Allison Comer named the MIAA Women’s Golf Athlete of the Week

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — University of Nebraska at Kearney freshman Allison Comer has been named the MIAA Women’s Golf Athlete of the Week.

Comer shot a career-low 148 (73-75) to place third at the Pack Classic in Pueblo, Colo.

Due to weather, all 36 holes were played on one day. Comer helped the 35th-ranked Lopers win the classic with a team total of 607. She was the low Loper in a field of 81. Her day included 21 pars, six birdies and a two-under-par score on the par-five holes. Her 148 score is tied for fifth best 36-hole total in school history.

