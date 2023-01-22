UNK's all-time track leaders gets a rewrite

MARYVILLE, Mo. — The University of Nebraska at Kearney track and field team won six events and had 12 national-list efforts Saturday at the Northwest Missouri State Open in Maryville, Missouri.

After winning two events last weekend, 800-meter defending national champion Wes Ferguson was at it again, taking the mile in 4 minutes, 6.64 seconds, which is just off his school-record (4:06.49) and ranks him second nationally. In addition, teammates Luke Stuckey finished second (4:08.26) and Ben Arens was fifth (4:10.28) with those marks fifth and ninth on UNK's all-time list.

Also taking gold on the men's side was the 4x400-meter relay team (3:21.22), Ravenna sophomore Jack Drahota in the 60 hurdles (8.19) and Firth freshman Tanner Cooper in the 800 (1:53.36). Cooper was the anchor for the relay team and his time in the 800 is just outside the Loper all-time top 10. Drahota, meanwhile, vaults up four spots to fifth on the UNK top 10 list.

For the UNK women, Taylor junior Jordan Dockweiler won the shot put (44 feet, 9¾) with Kearney redshirt freshman Lily Novacek (57-2¾) leading the way in the weight throw with the fifth-best throw in UNK history.

Also in the field, UNK's Alex Goracke placed third in the weight throw (62-1) and Evan Prohaska fourth (61-4¾). Gabrielle Oborny cleared 12-0¾ in the pole vault for the third-best mark in school history.

And, UNK's Nicole Messbarger was one of four Lopers in the top 10 in the 400 (57.72) with a mark that moves her up to ninth in school-history,

Friday, UNK hosts the annual Charlie Foster Classic in Cushing Coliseum.