UNK wrestling team picks up its fourth NCAA Division II national title

ST. LOUIS, Mo. — The No. 1-ranked University of Nebraska at Kearney wrestling team picked up its fourth NCAA Division II national title in dominating fashion Saturday scoring a program-record 127 points while having one champion, two other finalists and eight All-Americans.

UNK’s point total in the two-day tournament at St. Louis, betters the previous record of 108.5, set in 2007 and tied again in 2008. The Lopers placed first in 2008 as well as in 2012 and 2013. This is Dalton Jensen’s first national title as a head coach; he was a member of the 2012 team. The 127 points is also the most for any team in 12 years.

Three-time defending national champion St. Cloud State and second-ranked Central Oklahoma were expected to compete for the championship, but both suffered key losses each day. UCO claimed the runner-up trophy with 86 points with the Huskies at fourth with 67 points. West Liberty of West Virginia finished third, scoring 75.5 points.

UNK super-senior Matt Malcom won the 165-pound champion with super-seniors Josh Portillo (125 pounds) and Sam Turner (149) national runners-up.

Super senior Wesley Dawkins (133) and sophomore Billy Higgins (184) came in third with junior Austin Eldredge fourth (174). Junior heavyweight Lee Herrington and sophomore Nick James (141), both Kearney High graduates, finished fifth.

Malcom capped his five-year All-American career by going 30-2 this year and winning his second national title. He won the 2019 crown wrestling at 157 pounds. The top-seed at 165, he had to beat second-seed Shane Gantz of Wisconsin-Parkside in the finals. Malcom’s escape to start the second period was the lone point scored in the match as Gantz went neutral to start the third. Malcom fought off every shot attempt and mat return to go unbeaten vs. NCAA Division II competition this winter.

Turner saw his luck run out as he fell in sudden victory to third-seed Noah Hermosillo of Adams State, 3-1. Turner had won his two previous matches in overtime.

To start the night, Portillo fell to returning national champion Cole Laya of West Liberty, 9-0. This was Portillo’s second national finals appearance as he was the 2019 runner-up.

In the semifinals earlier Saturday, Portillo slipped past Tyshawn White of Shippensburg, 5-4, in the closing seconds. Turner upset top seed Isiah Royal of Newberry (SC) eight seconds into OT, 3-1. And Malcom recorded another tech fall, 16-0. Also in the semis, Eldredge lost in overtime while Higgins lost 8-2.