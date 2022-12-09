UNK wrestling coach Dalton Jensen announces 5 recruits

KEARNEY — University of Nebraska at Kearney head wrestling coach Dalton Jensen said Friday that five high school seniors will take to the mats for the Lopers next season.

The first batch of newcomers are Brady Collins of Wray, Colo.; Zachary Marrero of Strasburg, Colo.; Alex Munoz of Valencia, Calif.; Connor Ritoyna of Bennington and Cael Robb of Owatonna, Minn.

The second-ranked Lopers have 12 graduate students, redshirt seniors and redshirt juniors on its current roster.

For the Bennington Badgers, Ritoyna (133 pounds) won the Class B state title at 120 pounds in February, helping the Badgers win their first team title in 15 years.

"Connor didn't start wrestling until he was a freshman in high school and has already found himself atop the podium at the state tournament. His attitude, passion, and energy he brings into his training will make his transition to college wrestling a smooth one," said Jensen.

Collins (141/149) is 118-3 for Wray High School. He is a two-time Class 2A state champion and also was state runner-up in 2021. His older brother, Tyler, is a 157-pound redshirt freshman for the Lopers.

"Brady has been high on our list ever since I met the Collins family. This family eats, breathes, and sleeps sports, especially wrestling. His style of wrestling is hard-nosed, no-nonsense, score points, tough," said Jensen. "I'm looking forward to watching him and his brother battle in the room together, as well as emerge as great leaders within our program."

Another Coloradoan projected to wrestle at 141/149 pounds, Marrero stars at Strasburg High School. He enters his senior season with a 94-10 career record while being a two-time Class 3A state champ. Marrero has placed first at 145 pounds in 2022 and 132 pounds in 2021 and was runner-up at that weight as a freshman.

Munoz (184) will be the second Californian on UNK's roster. He is a two-time state placer for Valencia High and won a 2022 CIF Southern Division 170-pound title. His older brother, Trent, is a sophomore 165-pounder for UNK.

A rare Minnesotan for UNK wrestling, Robb (165) competes for Owatonna High which is located about an hour South of the Twin Cities. He is a three-time state placer, finishing third as a junior in Class AAA.