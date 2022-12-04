UNK wrestlers win eight matches against Division I foes in Las Vegas

Lopers win eight matches with Div. I foes in Las Vegas

The No. 2-ranked University of Nebraska at Kearney wrestling team won eight matches at the Cliff Keen Invitational Friday in Las Vegas and placed 13 in the top six at the Doane/Conner Oppenheim Open on Saturday.

In Nevada, UNK battled top Division I competition, losing 11 matches to nationally-ranked D1 individuals.

Loper heavyweight Lee Herrington upset 11th-ranked Zach Knighton-Ward of Hofstra, 11-5, in a consolation match and defeated wrestlers from Cal State Bakersfield and Edinboro (Pa.).

Billy Higgins (184 pounds) won three straight matches, getting past foes from The Citadel, Cal Baptist and Air Force.

Senior Austin Eldredge (174) won with a 15-0 tech fall and Nick James (141) got past Justin Hoyle of Hofstra, 9-5.

At Doane, UNK dominated the "Amateur" bracket as Jacob Awiszus (184), Roberto Bautista (157), Tre Daro (197) and Zach Ourada (133) won their weight classes. Crew Howard and Jake Boley tied for first in the "Open" bracket.