UNK wrestlers roll to win over Newman

WICHITA, Kansas – The second-ranked University of Nebraska at Kearney wrestling team had six bonus-point victories to easily fly by Newman, 36-3, Friday night in Wichita.

This was the Lopers first MIAA dual of the year. UNK is now 6-3 (1-0) while the Jets fall to 1-2 (0-2).

Coming off an eighth-place showing at the National Duals last weekend in Kentucky, UNK easily dispatched a Newman squad it has now outscored by a 127-3 margin over the last three years.

Second-ranked Nick James got the night off at 141-pounds but Bellevue redshirt freshman Daniel DeRosier was up to the task of filling the position as he recorded a fall in 3 minutes, 51 seconds. He ahead 12-0 at the time and records a 19th win, tied for the team lead.

Redshirt senior John Burger had three third-period takedowns to post a 13-2 major at 149 pounds with second-ranked Austin Eldredge blanking JD Johnson 15-0. Eldredge is among the Division II national leaders in technical falls (vs. D2 competition), now with six in a total of 19:42.

Top-ranked heavyweight Lee Herrington needed just 35 seconds to pin his opponent redshirt freshman Dylan Vodicka (184 pounds) and Iowa redshirt freshman Jackson Kinsella (197) outscoring the competition by a combined tally of 33-9. Vodicka gave top-ranked Billy Higgins the night off with Kinsella joining DeRosier at 19 wins.

UNK hosts the annual Midwest Duals next weekend at the Buffalo County Fairgrounds. The Lopers face Northern State, Western Colorado and Adams State on Saturday. The high school tourney is Friday.