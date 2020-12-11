UNK wrestlers open with pair of wins

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. — Junior Terrell Garraway and redshirt freshman Joseph Reimers came up big late to help the University of Nebraska at Kearney defeat Colorado Mesa 23-21 Thursday night at Grand Junction.

In their first competition of the year, the Lopers started the day with a 39-13 win over Western Colorado.

UNK’s next action comes Jan. 9 at Iowa State.

Down a few key starters due to injuries, UNK saw the Mavericks take three of the first four matches. Loper senior Talon Seitz started the comeback with a first-period fall at 157 pounds with senior Matt Malcom following with a 16-0 tech fall.

Garraway was locked in a battle with junior Seth Latham at 174 pounds, each tallying five points by late in the third period. That’s when Garraway stuck him at 7:21 for six points and a momentum shift.

Reimers continued the UNK run as he racked up 11 first-period points. However, Reimers had to hang on for a 15-13 victory as the Mavericks’ Nolan Krone managed four late takedowns.

Things were much easier against the Mountaineers as the Lopers had six bonus-point wins. Garraway, Jackson Nielsen (125) and Wesley Dawkins (141) had first-period pins with Reimers and Hayden Prince (184) claiming second-period pins. Prince previously was at Division II Limestone (S.C.) College.