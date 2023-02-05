KEARNEY — The third-ranked University of Nebraska at Kearney wrestling team used three forfeits and two bonus-point wins to beat Central Missouri, 35-9, Saturday at the Health & Sports Center.

The match was the last home event of the season for the Lopers (11-6, 3-0). UNK is at No. 1 Central Oklahoma on Super Bowl Sunday with NCAA Regionals set for Feb. 25 in Chadron. The NCAA Championships are then March 10-11 in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

The Mules (0-5, 0-2) were open at 125, 133 and 285 pounds and picked up three decisions.

UNK saw redshirt freshman Daniel DeRosier record his 20th win, scoring a fall in just 1 minute, 19 seconds, and nationally ranked Austin Eldredge having four, 4-point near falls to have his 12th tech fall of the year (19-3, 3:52) at 174 pounds.

"He's the best in the country on top. He showcases that even in a match where he might give up a reversal," UNK head coach Dalton Jensen said. "He gets right back on top and gets back to what he's good at."

UNK also saw redshirt freshman Briar Reisz (157) and Jackson Kinsella (197) leave the mat winning 4-2.