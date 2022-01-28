UNK wrestlers dominate Central Missouri

WARRENSBURG — The third-ranked University of Nebraska at Kearney wrestling team dominated Central Missouri 45-3 Thursday, racking up four falls and three tech falls in Warrensburg.

The Lopers (9-3, 1-0 MIAA) earned an 11th straight win over the Mules (3-5, 0-1) with the last four duals coming by a combined score of 148-9.

Recording first-period falls were senior Wesley Dawkins (133 pounds) and senior Hayden Prince (197) with Matt Malcom (165) and Lee Herrington (285) sticking their opponents in the second period.

Nationally-ranked Josh Portillo (125), Nick James (141) and Austin Eldredge (174) won with technical falls and top-ranked Sam Turner (141) used a penalty point and an escape to get past Darick Lapaglia 2-0. Billy Higgins (184) scored a one-point victory in his match.

UNK hosts top-ranked Central Oklahoma next Sunday at the Health & Sports Center.