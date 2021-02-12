UNK wrestler beat Fort Hay State in final dual of the season

KEARNEY — The second-ranked University of Nebraska at Kearney wrestling team used four bonus-point wins and an overtime decision to tame No. 17 Fort Hays State, 35-12, Thursday night at the UNK Health and Sports Center.

The Lopers finish the regular season 10-3 and outscored the competition 290-36 over the last eight duals. The Tigers, meanwhile, drop to 3-7.

“Even in the matches we won, and in the ones we lost, there was just a couple of choices that could have been the difference between getting bonus points or winning the match. The guys just need to trust where they are at,” UNK head coach Dalton Jensen said. “It was good to dominate a rival opponent and this gives us confidence heading into regionals.”

Senior Wesley Dawkins (133 pounds) recorded a fall at 2 minutes, 17 seconds to get UNK on the board. The third-ranked Dawkins was ahead 14-0 prior to his fourth fall of the year. After a forfeit win at 141 put the Lopers ahead for good, senior Sam Turner racked up three takedowns and 4:46 in riding time to major Cole Zebley, 8-0. Turner came in ranked fifth nationally at 149 pounds.

Second-ranked Matt Malcom owned the day at 165 pounds as he recorded five takedowns as part of an 18-3 tech fall. He is now 10-0 with nine bonus-point wins.