UNK women's unbeaten run ends with loss to Fort Hays StateT

KEARNEY — Hot-shooting Fort Hays State pulled away in the second quarter and handed the University of Nebraska at Kearney women’s basketball team its first loss of the season.

In a makeup game postponed from early in the season, the Tigers posted a 61-49 victory Thursday night over the fourth-ranked Lopers at the UNK Health and Sports Center.

The Tigers did most of the damage in the second quarter, hitting 5 of 8 3-pointers on their way to a 36-20 halftime lead.

Whitney Randall opened the second quarter with a trey with 18 seconds off the clock. Sydney Golladay followed a minute later.

After a free throw by UNK’s Brooke Carlson, the Tigers’ Jaden Hobbs, who led all scorers with 16 points, swished another three to give the visiting Tigers (10-2) a double-digit lead.

“We struggled. We gave them some easy stuff in transition and gave them a couple of uncontested jumpers, If you give them those things, they’re going to capitalize. It’s where they’re at the best,” UNK coach Carrie Eighmey said.

Fort Hays scored the first five points of the second half to take a 21-point lead — enough to hold off a 17-3 run by the Lopers in the third quarter.