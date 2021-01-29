UNK women's unbeaten run ends with loss to Fort Hays StateT

KEARNEY — Hot-shooting Fort Hays State pulled away in the second quarter and handed the University of Nebraska at Kearney women’s basketball team its first loss of the season.
In a makeup game postponed from early in the season, the Tigers posted a 61-49 victory Thursday night over the fourth-ranked Lopers at the UNK Health and Sports Center.
The Tigers did most of the damage in the second quarter, hitting 5 of 8 3-pointers on their way to a 36-20 halftime lead.
Whitney Randall opened the second quarter with a trey with 18 seconds off the clock. Sydney Golladay followed a minute later.
After a free throw by UNK’s Brooke Carlson, the Tigers’ Jaden Hobbs, who led all scorers with 16 points, swished another three to give the visiting Tigers (10-2) a double-digit lead.
“We struggled. We gave them some easy stuff in transition and gave them a couple of uncontested jumpers, If you give them those things, they’re going to capitalize. It’s where they’re at the best,” UNK coach Carrie Eighmey said.
Fort Hays scored the first five points of the second half to take a 21-point lead — enough to hold off a 17-3 run by the Lopers in the third quarter.
“Defensively, we were a little bit more locked in and played with a little bit better energy and effort in that third quarter,” Eighmey said. “Offensively, we were able to create some good opportunities for some shots around the rim. We didn’t shoot the ball great in ... the first half but we hit a couple shots later in the game. We needed to find a way to score other than trying to get shots up at the three-point line.”
UNK closed the gap to six points early in the fourth quarter, but a pair of three-point plays by Fort Hays’ Whitney Randall, who finished with 13 points, and Hobbs gave the Tigers a double-digit lead again.
UNK nearly matched the Tigers’ three-point total but it took them more tries. While Fort Hays finished 7 for 13, UNK was 6 of 22. The Tigers also outrebounded the Lopers, a rarity this season, and saw UNK struggle from the free-throw line, making 5 of 14.
No Loper scored in double figures as Klaire Kirsch and Kelsey Sanger provided the most offensive output with nine points each.
UNK played without starting point guard Haley Simental for the second straight game and Eighmey said she thought that was one reason the Lopers were “a bit out of rhythm.”
The Lopers won’t have long to wait for the chance to avenge their first loss. On Saturday they travel to Hays for a rematch.
“Anytime you drop a game it’s good to be able to jump back in and have an opportunity to play right away. Obviously the only difference this time is we’re playing the same team. ... It’ll be fresh for sure. We’ll be able to take a look at the film tomorrow and see what we need to do to make some adjustments.”
n Fort Hays State 61, UNK 49
Score by Quarters
FHS (10-2)13 23 8 17 — 61
UNK (12-1)11 9 17 12 — 49
Fort Hays State — Jaden Hobbs 16, Whitney Randall 13, Olivia Hollenbeck 7, Emma Ruddle 7, Cydney Bergmann 6, Katie Wagner 6, Sydney Golladay 3, Madison Mittie 3, Jessie Sallach 0.
Nebraska-Kearney — Klaire Kirsch 9, Kelsey Sanger 9, Trinity Law 8, Elisa Backes 6, Madison Dreckman 6, Brooke Carlson 5, Meg Burns 4, Shiloh McCool 2, Maegan Holt 0, Aspen Jansa 0, Alexus Moes 0.