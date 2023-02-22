KEARNEY – University of Nebraska at Kearney head women's soccer coach Rob Breton announced today that Antonio Gracia is the Lopers new assistant coach.

The California native begins his duties immediately and is the first of two new faces on staff as Breton will name a graduate assistant coach prior to the start of the 2023 season.

Gracia most recently was at NAIA member Eastern Oregon University, in La Grande. In 2021 and 2022 he served as graduate assistant coach both the Mountaineers men's and women's teams and also was the goalkeeper coach for both. He helped the men's squad win 15 games over two years while the women's team posted a 12-4-3 record this past season.

"I'm very excited and thankful for the opportunity to learn and grow as a coach under Rob's guidance," said Gracia. "There is a great plan and vision for this program, and I'm happy to be a part of it. This team has all the tools to be successful and I can't wait for the season to begin."

As a player, Gracia was a keeper for EOU for four seasons. He holds an MBA from EOU as well as a B.S. degree in Business Administration.

UNK is currently going through winter workouts with the spring season set to begin next month.