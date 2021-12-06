UNK women's basketball used a late 6-0 run to edge Washburn, 49-43

TOPEKA, Kan. — Junior forward Shiloh McCool had a third straight double-double, point guard Haley Simental tallied 14 points Saturday and No. 20 University of Nebraska at Kearney used a late 6-0 run to edge Washburn, 49-43.

The Ichabods (1-6, 0-2 MIAA) came into the game struggling on offense, averaging 57 points on 38% field-goal shooting. They slowed the tempo down, overcame a 21-13 second-quarter deficit and held a slim lead through much of the third quarter.

“We figured they would make some lineup changes and they did. They are a good team and just figuring things out a bit,” UNK assistant coach Devin Eighmey said on the KRVN radio postgame show. “We found a way … fought through some fatigue and guarded. Possessions were low in this game.”

UNK (7-1, 2-0) got control of things midway through the fourth quarter. Junior post Brooke Carlson rebounded her own miss and scored inside, erasing a 37-36 deficit with 5:37 remaining. The Lopers wouldn’t trail again as McCool scored after a Washburn shot clock violation and then tallied a layup after a media timeout. That made it 42-37 and UNK led by at least three points during the final three minutes.