UNK women's basketball used a late 6-0 run to edge Washburn, 49-43

TOPEKA, Kan. — Junior forward Shiloh McCool had a third straight double-double, point guard Haley Simental tallied 14 points Saturday and No. 20 University of Nebraska at Kearney used a late 6-0 run to edge Washburn, 49-43.
The Ichabods (1-6, 0-2 MIAA) came into the game struggling on offense, averaging 57 points on 38% field-goal shooting. They slowed the tempo down, overcame a 21-13 second-quarter deficit and held a slim lead through much of the third quarter.
“We figured they would make some lineup changes and they did. They are a good team and just figuring things out a bit,” UNK assistant coach Devin Eighmey said on the KRVN radio postgame show. “We found a way … fought through some fatigue and guarded. Possessions were low in this game.”
UNK (7-1, 2-0) got control of things midway through the fourth quarter. Junior post Brooke Carlson rebounded her own miss and scored inside, erasing a 37-36 deficit with 5:37 remaining. The Lopers wouldn’t trail again as McCool scored after a Washburn shot clock violation and then tallied a layup after a media timeout. That made it 42-37 and UNK led by at least three points during the final three minutes.
“I thought we got some good minutes from our bench. We were a little tired but our team is mentally tough,” said Eighmey.
McCool had six of her 11 points and six of her 11 rebounds in the second half. She is averaging 13 points and 13 rebounds during the last three games and is shooting 61% for the season. Simental hit two of UNK’s three triples to reach double figures for a second straight game with four others between five and eight points.
Both teams made 17 field goals and shot below 39% with UNK being plus six on the glass and tallying eight second chance points.
Wasbhurn saw eight players score with none tallying more than nine points.
The Lopers have just one game this week — a Saturday afternoon date with rival and second-ranked Fort Hays State.