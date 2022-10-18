UNK women's basketball team deep in experience

KANSAS CITY — in the era of the transfer portal, the University of Nebraska at Kearney basketball team swims upstream.

"I want to make the conversation about those kids who have stayed," UNK coach Carrie Eighmey said at last week's MIAA Basketball Media Day as she cited four student-athletes working on their masters and two more who will start their masters degrees second semester.

"We're a unique team this year. We have eight fifth-year senior and junior players," Loper coach Carrie Eighmey said at last week's MIAA Basketball Media Day in Kansas City. "I know there’s so much conversation about the transfer portal and all the things goes on in the transfer portal. We have five student-athletes — Klaire Kirsch, Elisa Backes, Meagan Holt, Shiloh McCool and Brooke Carlson— this is their fifth year."

And they have plenty of experience.

Backes is a two-time All-MIAA selection who has appeared in 119 games and is averaging double figures for her career.

Holt is another two-time All-MIAA pick who has started 100 games for the Lopers.

Kirsch, UNK's all-time leading rebounder, is a three-time All-American who has played in 115 games, starting 112.

McCool is a 50-percent shooter who has 12 double-doubles in her career.

Carlson, a four-time All-MIAA selection, Carlson is averaging 10 points and five rebounds per game throughout her career.

Offense, however, isn't their trademark. They take the most pride in playing obstinate, stingy defense.

"They’ve invested a ton in our program," Eighmey said. "(They) really bought in when they were freshmen to the fact that if we’re going to have a chance to win in the MIAA, you have to be able to defend and rebound. They wanted to be good and build something sustainable. They’ve don are really good job over the last four, five years helping others buy in to the mindset."

They've earned the respect of their opponents. Coaches picked the Lopers third in the MIAA preseason poll. UNK was 24-8 last year, advancing to the second round of the NCAA Tournament.

UNK lost only one starter from that team, point guard Haley Simental who started all 32 games, averaged more than seven points per game and led the team in assists.

"She did a ton for our program and we’re going to miss her," Eighmey said.

Sarah Schmitt, a transfer from UNO who saw a fair amount of playing time with the Lopers last year, is the heir apparent for the point guard spot, but Eighmey says depth will likely come from the recruiting class that includes six freshmen.

"It’s a unique experience for me as a coach. … We have an old team that’s really invested and six newcomers that are eager. As a coach I get to coach a bunch of veterans and also have that new energy of freshmen coming in," said Eighmey, who is in her eighth year as UNK's head coach.

The Lopers started official practices this week to prepare for a quick start to the season. The Lopers will play the Iowa Hawkeyes in an exhibition on Oct. 28. Then UNK will play Southern Nazarene (Okla.) in the D2 College Coaches Association Women's Basketball Tip-Off Classic in Kansas City, Missouri, on Nov. 5

The Lopers will also play West Texas A&M on Nov. 6 in Kansas City.