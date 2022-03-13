UNK women's basketball season ends with loss to Missouri Western

HAYS, Kan. — The Missouri Western State Griffons had two starters and two reserves score in double figures to down the University of Nebraska at Kearney, 72-59, in NCAA Division II Women’s Basketball Tournament second-round game Saturday night in Hays, Kan.

The seventh-seeded Griffons (23-9) advance to the Central Regional final where they’ll face top-seed Fort Hays State Monday night in Hays. Fort Hays State defeated St. Cloud State 59-55 on Saturday.

UNK, which was the sixth seed, ends the season at 24-8 and saw a six-game win streak over Missouri Western come to an end.

“Really proud of our team … it’s not easy to make a regional tournament. It’s a tough road in our league and we had a long season with a lot of adversity,” Loper head coach Carrie Eighmey said. “We had a couple of opportunities to maybe pack it in during a couple of stretches where we were struggling. Our kids are just too high character and they just kept battling, got some things turned around and made a good late run.”

The Lopers came out on fire, hitting 9 of their first 15 shots, to lead 20-6 about eight minutes in. UNK hit three 3-pointers during the run, two from guard Haley Simental, with reserve forward Maegan Holt adding five points.

However, a 7-minute stretch with just one field goal contributed to an offensive reduction that produced 39 points the rest of the night. After the hot start, they finished 14 of 48 from the field (29%).

“Missouri Western played really well tonight. They shot the ball well and had a couple of kids come in, role players, that made a huge difference in the game,” Eighmey said.

Missouri Western used a 33-10 run from the end of the first quarter to the early part of the second half to open up a 39-30 lead. UNK responded by scoring the next eight, the last three on another Simental three.

Things were tied at 42 soon after but the Griffs went on a 12-6 run to get back on top. It was 57-53 by the middle of the fourth quarter but the Griffons sunk 12 of 15 free throws to keep the Lopers at bay. UNK also shot 28% (5 of 17) over the final 10 minutes, including a 1-of-7 effort from behind the arc.

“Offensively we didn’t shoot the ball well enough to win the game. We had some looks .. early we had some good possessions. A stretch in the second really hurt us and again in the fourth. Both of those quarters we struggled offensively,” Eighmey said. “That put a lof pressure on our defense to get stops.”

Sophomore guard Brionna Budgetts paced the Griffs with 17 points, seven rebounds and three assists. Corbyn Cunningham added 12 points and nine rebounds and freshmen guards Alyssa Bonilla and Josie Weishaar came off the bench and combined for 29 points, 10 rebounds and three assists.

“Both of us tried to play the way we typically play all season long. Early on they got caught doubling our forwards and Haley hit a couple of shots. They stopped doing that and played us more one-on-one in there,” Eighmey said. “Not any huge adjustments by either team. Tonight they did it a little bit better than we did.”

UNK was plus-five on the glass during the first quarter but the Griffs ended up with a 42-35 advantage. They also shot 47% from the field and tallied 38 points in the paint, mainly on drives to the rim.

Simental had a team-best 13 points for the Lopers. Forward Elisa Backes added 12 points. Wing Klaire Kirsch came away with eight points and a game-high 13 rebounds.

Eighmey said she cas concerned about the Griffons after watching their 111-77 win over Southwestern Oklahoma State on Frida.

“They were shooting the basketball. They have some confidence offensively and they also played well in the MIAA Tournament,” she said.