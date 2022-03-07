UNK women's basketball in NCAA Tournament for a second consecutive year

KEARNEY — University of Nebraska at Kearney women’s basketball team is in the NCAA Tournament for a second consecutive year and will again face the Minnesota-Duluth Bulldogs in the opening round.

The Lopers (23-7) received one of five at-large bids in the Central Region which will be hosted by top-seed and MIAA Tournament Champion Fort Hays State beginning Friday. The region winner advances to the Elite 8 March 21-25 in Birmingham, Ala.

Last year in Warrensburg, Mo., UNK picked up its seventh all-time NCAA Tournament win with a 65-57 decision over Minnesota-Duluth. UNK wing Klaire Kirsch had a double-double (21 points. 15 rebounds) and forward Elisa Backes scored 22 points for the Lopers while the Bulldogs were led by a pair of 6-2 forwards in Brooke Olson (28 points. 11 rebounds) and Sarah Grow (16 points). All four are back thise year as both squads are very experienced.

UMD (24-4) is riding a 16-game winning streak that includes taking the Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference Tournament title. They blasted top-seed St. Cloud State, 62-39, in the finals in Sioux Falls.

Olson is the NSIC North Division Player of the Year and a first-team all-league pick. The Lopers and UMD will likely play the first game Friday with the winner playing Saturday against St. Cloud or Southwestern Oklahoma State.

Fort Hays State overcomes UNK’s fast start

Senior guard Whitney Randall scored 21 points and fifth-ranked Fort Hays State used a couple of scoring runs to down the University of Nebraska at Kearney, 56-46, Saturday afternoon in an MIAA Tournament semifinal game at Kansas City’s Municipal Auditorium.

The second-seeded Tigers (27-3) advanced to Sunday’s championship game where they defeated Missouri Southern 48-45.

Things started off well for the Lopers Saturday as they made 7 of 12 shots (58%) in the first quarter to grab leads of 14-7 and 17-12. Five Lopers scored during the stretch with wing Klaire Kirsch and guard Haley Simental knocking down threes. One of several Lopers to battle foul trouble, Kirsch became UNK’s all-time leading rebounder early in the second half, surpassing Heather Steffen (2001-04), who had 906 in her career. Kirsch now has 910.

“I thought we had a great first quarter. We were able to get some offense going and did a decent job of slowing them down. Hays is a tough team to stop,” Eighmey said. “We struggled in the second … that obviously was the difference in the game. We got into a little bit of foul trouble, we got a little out of rhythm, had some people playing out-of-position and stalled out offensively.”

The Tigers took control with a 14-0 run as UNK went seven minutes without scoring and fell behind 26-17 midway through the second quarter.

Another Tiger run came to start the third as they scored nine straight. Randall tallied the first seven to help her team open up a 39-25 cushion by the media timeout. The third-team All-MIAA pick ended 7 of 12 (3 of 4 on 3-pointers) from the field and 3 of 4 at the line.

UNK didn’t go quietly. The Lopers used a 15-4 spurt to get back into things. A jump shot by forward Elisa Backes cut the lead to 43-40 early in the fourth quarter.

“We battled back in the second half and really competed. Hays hit a couple of big shots late and was able to stretch it on us,” Eighmey said. “I think we struggled to defend today without fouling. We had 19 fouls to their 11 and that’s a pretty big disparity. They shoot it well from the free throw and today they were 16 of 22. You’ve got to avoid putting them on the line.”

A Randall 3-pointer stopped the UNK run and the Tigers led by at least four the rest of the way.

“They made some good adjustments defensively. They played a little bit smaller and switched everything, which is something they’ve done before against us,” Eighmey said. “We had a difficult time establishing a post presence. We’re really good offensively when we can play inside-out and today we weren’t able to do that.”

Guard Sarah Schmitt led the Loper offense with eight points as she went 3 of 6 from the field and 2 of 4 at the line. Backes and Kirsch both had seven points each.