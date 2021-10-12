UNK women third, men 12th in MIAA Preseason Basketball polls

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The University of Nebraska at Kearney women’s basketball team has been picked to finish third in the MIAA preseason coaches and media polls announced Tuesday.

The Loper men are picked 12 in both polls.

Both polls were released in conjunction with Media Day at the College Basketball Experience in Kansas City.

Fort Hays State, Central Missouri and UNK occupied the top spots in both women’s polls. The Tigers won the 2021 MIAA regular-season title, the Lopers took the MIAA Tournament crown and the Jennies beat both to win the NCAA Tournament Central Region. All three will have veteran squads in 2021-22.

In the coaches’ poll Fort Hays tallied 159 points with UCM at 154 and UNK at 153. The media poll was similar as Hays and UCM tied for first (118 points) and UNK third at 112 points.

Two-time defending national champion Northwest Missouri State is No. 1 on the men’s side with Washburn the definitive No. 2. Northwest won the 2021 MIAA regular season title with the Ichabods hitting a half-court buzzer beater to nip the Bearcats for the MIAA tourney crown.