UNK women third, men 12th in MIAA Preseason Basketball polls
0 Comments

UNK women third, men 12th in MIAA Preseason Basketball polls

Basketball

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The University of Nebraska at Kearney women’s basketball team has been picked to finish third in the MIAA preseason coaches and media polls announced Tuesday.

The Loper men are picked 12 in both polls.

Both polls were released in conjunction with Media Day at the College Basketball Experience in Kansas City.

Fort Hays State, Central Missouri and UNK occupied the top spots in both women’s polls. The Tigers won the 2021 MIAA regular-season title, the Lopers took the MIAA Tournament crown and the Jennies beat both to win the NCAA Tournament Central Region. All three will have veteran squads in 2021-22.

In the coaches’ poll Fort Hays tallied 159 points with UCM at 154 and UNK at 153. The media poll was similar as Hays and UCM tied for first (118 points) and UNK third at 112 points.

Two-time defending national champion Northwest Missouri State is No. 1 on the men’s side with Washburn the definitive No. 2. Northwest won the 2021 MIAA regular season title with the Ichabods hitting a half-court buzzer beater to nip the Bearcats for the MIAA tourney crown.

Northwest tallied 169 points in the coaches’ poll with Washburn at 157 points. Central Oklahoma came in third (141) with UNK tallying 39 points to come in ahead of both Northeastern State and Newman.

The media poll was similar withe Northwest claiming all nine first-place votes.

MIAA Men’s Basketball Coaches Poll

1. Northwest Missouri (13) - 169 points

2. Washburn (1) – 157 points

3. Central Oklahoma – 141 points

4. Missouri Southern – 125 points

5. Missouri Western – 115 points

6. Fort Hays State – 112 points

7. Rogers State – 88 points

8. Pittsburg State – 86 points

9. Emporia State – 78 points

10. Lincoln – 60 points

11. Central Missouri – 59 points

12. Nebraska Kearney – 39 points

13. Northeastern State – 31 points

14. Newman – 14 points

Coaches Are Not Allowed To Vote For Their Own Team

Men’s Basketball Media Poll

1. Northwest Missouri (9) – 126 points

2. Washburn – 116 points

3. Missouri Western – 99 points

4. Missouri Southern – 90 points

5. Central Oklahoma – 86 points

6. Fort Hays State – 74 points

7. Emporia State – 73 points

8. Rogers State – 63 points

9. Pittsburg State – 61 points

10. Lincoln – 60 points

11. Central Missouri – 38 points

12. Nebraska Kearney – 28 points

13. Northeastern State – 16 points

14. Newman – 15 points

MIAA Women’s Preseason Coaches Poll

1. Fort Hays State (6) – 159 points

2. Central Missouri (3) – 154 points

3. Nebraska Kearney (3) – 153 points

4. Emporia State (2) – 136 points

5. Central Oklahoma – 121 points

6. Washburn – 106 points

7. Pittsburg State – 94 points

8. Missouri Western – 78 points

T9. Missouri Southern – 71 points

T9. Northwest Missouri – 71 points

11. Northeastern State – 49 points

12. Rogers State – 34 points

T13. Lincoln – 24 points

T13. Newman – 24 points

Coaches Are Not Allowed To Vote For Their Own Team

Women’s Preseason Media Poll

T1. Central Missouri (5) – 118 points

T1. Fort Hays State (4) – 118 points

3. Nebraska Kearney – 112 points

4. Emporia State – 98 points

5. Central Oklahoma – 87 points

6. Washburn – 72 points

7. Pittsburg State – 70 points

8. Missouri Western – 65 points

9. Northwest Missouri – 62 points

10. Missouri Southern – 49 points

T11. Northeastern State – 32 points

T11. Rogers State – 32 points

13. Newman – 18 points

14. Lincoln – 12 points

Team capsules

UNK Women

2020-21 Record: 23-4 (19-3 MIAA)

Returning Starters: Four

Returning 2020 All-MIAA Players: G Haley Simental (S-Gr.); F Elisa Backes (R-Jr.), C Brooke Carlson (R-Jr.); F Klaire Kirsch (R-Jr.)

Season Opener: Nov. 12 (Fri.) vs. Minnesota-Crookston in Maryville, Mo.

UNK Men

2021-21 Record: 8-14 (8-14 MIAA)

Returning Starters: Three

Returning 2021 All-MIAA Players: F Austin Luger (S-Sr.)

Season Opener: Nov. 12 (Fri.) at Minnesota-Duluth

0 Comments

Two-Minute Drill: We're talking Gophers. What kind of challenge do the Huskers have Saturday?

