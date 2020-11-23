UNK women survives another late surge to beat Washburn

KEARNEY — Unlike Emporia State, Wasbhurn never caught up, although the Ichabods made it a bit interesting.
The University of Nebraska at Kearney’s Trinity Law scored seven fourth-quarter points as the Lopers held off Washburn 62-52 Saturday afternoon at the UNK Health and Sports Center.
The Lopers led by as many as 19 midway through the third quarter, UNK coach Carrie Eighmey thought, “we kind of had things in control and probably could have put it away there … if we had three or four really good possessions at that point. But unfortunately, we kind of let them back in it and then it turned into a game.”
Washburn had scored the first eight points of the second half to get within seven.
UNK’s Haley Simental stopped the run by hitting a 3-pointer, then Law stepped up. Her 2-pointer, followed by a 3-pointer, in the last 1:45 after Washburn again got within seven.
“She’s not afraid of those big moments,” Eighmey said. “Defensively she gave us some really good energy, had a couple of deflections and steals that were big. … Then she hit the big shots late in the game. She’s a player that was out for a lot of the first part of last season and I feel like now she’s kind of getting more comfortable and kind of coming into her own a little bit. She brings such athleticism and just a different burst than some of our other players.”
Law and Brooke Carlson led the Lopers with 13 points each. Maegan Holt added 12.
Washburn was led by sophomore guard Macy Doebele, who scored 12 points.
Eighmey said Washburn tried a defensive strategy she expects to see a lot this year — attempts to limit UNK’s possessions.
“We took 50 shots. That’s a decently slow-paced game for a college basketball game,” she said “They’ve always been a really solid defensive team. They’re not the team that you’re going to score on easily.
“They play with good fundamental principles and have always given a lot of detail and energy to the defensive side. We knew we had to expect to have to work a little bit to get good shots.”
UNK’s next action is Dec. 5 when Fort Hays State comes to the UNK Health and Sports Center.
n UNK 62, Washburn 52
Washburn (0-1)
Dewey 4-9 0-0 9, Sanz 2-9 0-0 6, Oliver 3-4 0-0 6, Bentley 3-6 0-0 7, Barrientos 3-6 0-0 6, Cassaday 2-7 0-0 4, Gatczak 1-2 0-0 2, Doebele 5-7 2-2 12, Tanking 0-1 0-0 0, Schiefenecke 0-0 0-0 0, Willey 0-0 0-0 0. Total 23-51 2-2 52.
UNK (2-0)
Carlson 5-7 3-6 13, Simental 2-5 0-0 5, Holt 5-8 1-1 12, Kirsch 1-1 0-0 3, Sanger 0-3 0-0 0, Backes 2-4 3-4 7, Law 5-10 1-2 13, McCool 1-5 0-0 2, Burns 1-3 0-0 3, Bell 0-0 0-0 0, Dreckman 1-5 2-2 4, Wiltse 0-0 0-0 0. Total 23-50 10-15 56.
Score by Quarters
WU11 12 13 16 — 52
UNK16 19 16 11 — 62
3-pointers — WU 4-11 (Sanz 2-5, Dewey 1-2, Bentley 1-2, Barrientos 0-1, Tanking 0-1), UNK 6-16 (Law 2-4, Holt 1-4, Simetal 1-3, Kirsch 1-1, Burns 1-1, Dreckman 0-2, Backes 0-1). Rebounds — WU 27 (Bentley 6, Barrientos 6), UNK 32 (Kirsch 6). Total fouls — WU 15, UNK 11. Fouled out — None. Assists — WU 11 (Barrientos 4), UNK 14 (Simental 5). Turnovers — WU 16, UNK 14. Steals — WU 8 (Bentley 3), UNK 7 (Kirsch 2, Law 2). Att. — 150.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!