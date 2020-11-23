UNK women survives another late surge to beat Washburn

KEARNEY — Unlike Emporia State, Wasbhurn never caught up, although the Ichabods made it a bit interesting.

The University of Nebraska at Kearney’s Trinity Law scored seven fourth-quarter points as the Lopers held off Washburn 62-52 Saturday afternoon at the UNK Health and Sports Center.

The Lopers led by as many as 19 midway through the third quarter, UNK coach Carrie Eighmey thought, “we kind of had things in control and probably could have put it away there … if we had three or four really good possessions at that point. But unfortunately, we kind of let them back in it and then it turned into a game.”

Washburn had scored the first eight points of the second half to get within seven.

UNK’s Haley Simental stopped the run by hitting a 3-pointer, then Law stepped up. Her 2-pointer, followed by a 3-pointer, in the last 1:45 after Washburn again got within seven.