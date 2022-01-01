UNK women stretch win streak to 10

CLAREMORE, Okla. – Sophomore guard Trinity Law scored a career-high 23 points and the University of Nebraska at Kearney started the fourth quarter on a 6-0 run to get past Rogers State, 61-53, Saturday afternoon in Claremore, Okla.
The Hillcats (4-9 overall, 0-6 MIAA), with only eight players in uniform, never let the deficit get bigger than 12 points and held UNK to its third-lowest point total of the season. Rogers State got 21 points from sophomore forward Bailey Kliewer and junior guard Katrina Christian to trail 37-34 heading into the fourth.
The 10th-ranked Lopers (11-1, 6-0), winners of 10 straight, finally got some breathing room as reserve point guard Sarah Schmitt sunk a free throw with Law knocking down a 3-pointer after grabbing her own two-point miss.
After another stop, junior forward Maegan Holt converted a layup and suddenly the Lopers had their biggest lead, 43-34.
Rogers state trimmed the deficit to five by the 4:46 mark but a 4-0 Loper spurt ended the comeback.
UNK ended 18 of 26 at the free-throw line, a season-high in made free throws.
"It was low energy in here and the first game back from break. I didn't think we played particularly well throughout the entire game," said UNK assistant coach Devin Eighmey on the KRVN radio post-game show. "I don't think we paid attention to details early on and I don't think we were very tough in the first half. We showed some signs of just wanting to get through it."
Law finished 7 of 12 from the field and 6 of 8 at the line. Tallying 19 in the second half, she also had seven rebounds and three steals. Her previous career-high of 18 came in November in a home win over nationally-ranked Colorado Mines.
"They had some players out but still had three starters available. We talked about some things at half … two of the players had 42 of their 53 points. It was a low-possession game and we have to be better," Eighmey said.
Leading for 31 minutes, UNK outscored the Rogers State bench by a 17-0 margin and was plus eight on the glass.
"Trinity did a great job of getting into the paint and hitting in-rhythm threes. Even the pull-up late was good," Eighmey said. "Great teams find a way to win. At the end of the day, defense and rebounding wins championships and our defense was pretty good today."
UNK’s game Monday with Northeastern State has been postponed. The Lopers will be back in action Thursday when they host Pittsburg State.