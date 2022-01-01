UNK women stretch win streak to 10

CLAREMORE, Okla. – Sophomore guard Trinity Law scored a career-high 23 points and the University of Nebraska at Kearney started the fourth quarter on a 6-0 run to get past Rogers State, 61-53, Saturday afternoon in Claremore, Okla.

The Hillcats (4-9 overall, 0-6 MIAA), with only eight players in uniform, never let the deficit get bigger than 12 points and held UNK to its third-lowest point total of the season. Rogers State got 21 points from sophomore forward Bailey Kliewer and junior guard Katrina Christian to trail 37-34 heading into the fourth.

The 10th-ranked Lopers (11-1, 6-0), winners of 10 straight, finally got some breathing room as reserve point guard Sarah Schmitt sunk a free throw with Law knocking down a 3-pointer after grabbing her own two-point miss.

After another stop, junior forward Maegan Holt converted a layup and suddenly the Lopers had their biggest lead, 43-34.

Rogers state trimmed the deficit to five by the 4:46 mark but a 4-0 Loper spurt ended the comeback.

UNK ended 18 of 26 at the free-throw line, a season-high in made free throws.