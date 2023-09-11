BOLIVAR, Mo. — The University of Nebraska at Kearney tennis team started its season Friday and Saturday at the Southwest Baptist Invitational in Bolivar, Mo.

This tournament marked the return of UNK men’s team as the program was stopped after the 2017-18 season. The roster includes six freshmen and three transfers.

The tournament featured “A” and “B” singles draws as well as a doubles draw and there were championship and consolation brackets in each.

A veteran women’s squad racked up 19 wins with senior Melisa Becerra and junior Narindra Ranaivo going 3-0 in doubles. They defeated the team from Drury, 8-7 (7-1), in the finals.

In singles, Becerra and senior Jazmin Zamorano went 3-0 in the “A” draw to reach the finals where they shared the trophy.

Ranaivo bounced back from an 11-9 third-set loss in the opening round to reach the “A” consolation finals before withdrawing.

Junior Masha Hatouka and freshman Fabiana Gamboa reached the “B” singles adjusted finals and shared the crown.

The men were paced by freshman Jip Mens, who went 3-0 in the “B” singles draw and won the title as his opponent had to withdraw due to injury.

Freshman Maksym Kulish had a singles victory with the doubles pair of freshman Ahmed Abdelaziz and freshman Jakub Strzelecki winning their first match by an 8-6 score.

The men head to the ITA Central Regional Sept. 15-17 in Topeka, Kansas, with the women having three duals this weekend in Pueblo, Colorado.