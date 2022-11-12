UNK women roll over cold-shooting Minnesota-Crookston

KEARNEY — The University of Nebraska at Kearney women’s basketball team certainly didn’t come out on fire, but the Lopers didn’t have any trouble toasting a colder-than-ice Minnesota Crookston, 69-49, in the first night of the UNK Tournament presented by the Big Apple Fun Center.

The Lopers (2-1) made 3 of 11 shots in the first five minutes of Friday night’s game at the UNK Health and Sports Center. But it would be another nine minutes before the Golden Eagles hit their third shot as they went 1 for 15 in the first quarter.

“The first half (defense) was phenomenal,” UNK coach Carrie Eighmey said. “I thought we did a really good job paying attention to the details and executing the game plan really well on defense. We forced them into a lot of tough shots and didn’t allow very many offensive rebounds.”

Actually, it was next to none. The Golden Eagles claimed just three offensive rebounds in the game and scored no second-chance points.

“When you only give teams one chance, it makes it tough on them,” Eighmey said.

UNK had chances. The Lopers outrebounded Crookston 49-28, grabbing 15 points and scoring 15 second-chance points.

Point guard Sarah Schmitt led the Lopers with eight rebounds. She also had a team-high 18 points.

Eighmey said Schmidt, who stands 5-8, is a more effective rebounder than her height would indicate.

“She’s always in the mix and finds ways to get rebounds,” Eighmey said.

Schmitt scored 11 points in the first half when the Lopers had their own struggles on offense.

“She’s been playing really well for us and I thought she was super efficient. She did a really good job of getting us into our stuff and finding opportunities to get to the paint and had some really good finishes around the rim,” Eighmey said.

UNK’s offensive woes partly came from Crookston’s defensive strategy where the Eagles were “daring us to shoot threes,” giving the Lopers plenty of open looks from outside the arc, Eighmey said. The strategy worked as UNK was 2 for 13 from beyond the arc the first half.

“Sometimes, they’re a little tricky — you’re really open and you want to shoot them. On days when they’re going in you’re in business,” she said.

Friday wasn’t that day and, if it hadn’t been for the Eagles’ struggles, the Lopers would have faced a challenge.

In the second half, while building a 26-point lead, UNK took just five 3-pointers with Elisa Backes making two on her way to 12 points. She and Schmitt were the only Lopers in double figures although 11 players put their names in the UNK scoring column.

Minnesota-Crookston was led by freshman guard Taryn Frazier, who came off the bench to score nine points. Emma Miller and Natalie Mikrot added eight points each.

Today, Minnesota-Crookston will face Northwest Missouri at 2 p.m. and the Lopers will play Southwest Minnesota State at 4 p.m. at the UNK Health and Sports Center. Northwest Missouri defeated Southwest Minnesota 95-86 in the first game Friday evening.