UNK women rebound from loss for easy victory over Lincoln

KEARNEY — Lincoln University couldn’t stop Brooke Carlson.

The University of Nebraska at Kearney’s 6-foot-1 center scored 20 points in under 20 minutes Saturday afternoon to lead the Lopers to a 79-57 win over the Blue Tigers.

It was an expected result, the Lopers are near the top of the MIAA standings while the one-win Blue Tigers are at the bottom, But the Lopers were coming off a loss to Central Missouri, which likely knocked the Lopers out of contention for the league title.

“Sometimes as a coach you worry about games like that. I think our team has learned that every team in the MIAA is good, capable of beating you if you’re not ready to play,. … We have enough experience to know that,” UNK coach Carrie Eighmey said.

The Lopers also had some extra incentive while playing their last regular-season home game. Prior to the game, UNK honored seniors Kelsey Sanger and Shelby Megyeri in a special Senior Day ceremony.

“It can be tricky unless you have a reason bigger than yourself to play and today we had two seniors that we were honoring and so I think our team was really locked in to try to play in a way that said thank you to them,” Eighmey said.