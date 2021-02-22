UNK women rebound from loss for easy victory over Lincoln

KEARNEY — Lincoln University couldn’t stop Brooke Carlson.
The University of Nebraska at Kearney’s 6-foot-1 center scored 20 points in under 20 minutes Saturday afternoon to lead the Lopers to a 79-57 win over the Blue Tigers.
It was an expected result, the Lopers are near the top of the MIAA standings while the one-win Blue Tigers are at the bottom, But the Lopers were coming off a loss to Central Missouri, which likely knocked the Lopers out of contention for the league title.
“Sometimes as a coach you worry about games like that. I think our team has learned that every team in the MIAA is good, capable of beating you if you’re not ready to play,. … We have enough experience to know that,” UNK coach Carrie Eighmey said.
The Lopers also had some extra incentive while playing their last regular-season home game. Prior to the game, UNK honored seniors Kelsey Sanger and Shelby Megyeri in a special Senior Day ceremony.
“It can be tricky unless you have a reason bigger than yourself to play and today we had two seniors that we were honoring and so I think our team was really locked in to try to play in a way that said thank you to them,” Eighmey said.
Sanger made the game’s first basket, on her way to eight points, and the Lopers never trailed, but had trouble shaking the pesky Blue Tigers, who kept knocking the Lopers’ lead down to single digits until UNK pulled away in the fourth quarter.
“They are a team that you have trouble pulling away from because they don’t quit,” Eighmey said. “They keep playing, keep attacking the rim and they’re explosive and they’re quick and they’re always a threat to get to the rim. … Despite the record, they play hard, and they play until the end. They hang in there unitl the end and make it tough for you to pull away.”
Eventually, however, Lincoln’s inability to stop Carlson turned the tide. Those defending her, Ashtin Ingram, fouled out, and Vivian Chigbu picked up her fourth.
“Obviously, we felt like we had an advantage in the paint. And we had several kids that did a good job of drawing fouls in there,” Eighmey said. “That was a big, big part of it (Ingram) and (Chigbu) play a lot of minutes for them and that’s their size.”
Forward Elisa Backes added 16 points to the Loper total and Klaire Kirsch 11 as UNK improved to 17-3.
The Lopers will be back in action Thursday at Northwest Missouri and will finish the regular season Saturday at Missouri Western. Then UNK will host a first-round game in the MIAA Tournament the next week.
@HubSports_Buck
UNK 79, Lincoln 57
Score by Quarters
Lincoln (1-19)7 18 21 11 — 57
UNK (17-3)21 17 16 25 — 79
Lincoln — Niyah Jackson 19, Ashtin Ingram 8, Vivian Chigbu 8, AJ Bradley 8, Haylie Holloway 5, Aliyah Bello 4, Simone Jordan 3, Kiara Codore 2.
UNK — Brooke Carlson 20, Elisa Backes 16, Klaire Kirsch 11, Shiloh McCool 9, Kelsey Sanger 8, Haley Simental 6, Trinity Law 3, Maegan Holt 2, Shelby Megyeri 2, Madison Dreckman 2.