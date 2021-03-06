UNK women play Fort Hays State for MIAA Tournament crown

Things grounded to a halt in the second quarter as the teams combined for 15 points on 5 of 25 shooting (1 of 8 threes). UNK finished strong, however, using a 7-0 half-ending run to lead 25-24. The stretch featured a three from Crofton senior Kelsey Sanger, two free throws by Iowa sophomore forward Shiloh McCool and a paint jumper from Elkhorn senior post Brooke Carlson.

"Offensively I thought we were steady. There were possessions where we got good shots but they just didn't go down. We shot the ball decently from the three-point line (6 of 16) … we were able to get some looks because they were double teaming in the post," Eighmey said. "Klaire hit a few for us and that helped spread the floor."

The Lopers dominated the second half to the tune of a 34-16 margin. The game-clinching 11-0 run erased a 26-25 deficit and encompassed just two minutes of action. A put back bucket by Kansas junior forward Elisa Backes started things with a Sanger layup off a block forcing WU to call timeout. That didn't help as South Dakota junior Klaire Kirsch followed with a there, the first of three she hit over the final 5:37. It was suddenly 36-26 and the 'Bods didn't get closer than eight the rest of the afternoon.