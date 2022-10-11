UNK women picked third, fourth; men 12th in MIAA basketball polls

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The University of Nebraska at Kearney women's basketball team has been picked third and the men have been picked 12th in the MIAA preseason coaches' polls.

Missouri Southern topped the women's poll with Fort Hays State second. The Lions received six first-place votes in the coaches' poll while the Tigers had three. UNK earned two first-place votes.

In media poll, Missouri Southern received 13 first-place votes, Fort Hays State had four and Central Missouri received three first-place votes and edged the Lopers for third.

In the men's poll, the coaches and media agreed on the top five teams with defending national champion Northwest Missouri on top followed by Central Oklahoma, Fort Hays State, Washburn and Emporia State.

UNK, which will field a young team with only two returning starters, was listed ahead of Lincoln University and Newman University.