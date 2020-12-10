UNK women hold off Newman

WICHITA, Kan. — University of Nebraska at Kearney point guard Haley Simental scored a team-high 18 points and the Lopers used a big third quarter to forge a 53-47 win over Newman University Thursday night in Wichita, Kansas.

With the win, UNK avenged a last-second 66-65 lost at Newman late last winter that likely cost UNK an NCAA Tournament bid.

“The first half we were where we wanted to be. We had 11 turnovers … we would’ve been plus six on possessions had we kept that (turnover) number down. You could tell we’ve been off for a while. A little bit winded but we showed some resilience at the end,” UNK assistant coach Devin Eighmey said on the KRVN Radio post-game show.

Playing for the first time in nearly two weeks and facing a Newman (2-3) squad that likes to grind it out and flashes a tough zone defense, UNK led nearly the entire night and by as many as nine points. The Lopers outscored Newman 17-9 in the third to open up a nice lead but the Jets hung around and made a move late.

A layup from UNK junior forward Maegan Holt made it 48-39 with 4:46 to play but UNK wouldn’t score again until 40 seconds remained. In between Newman cut the lead to make it a one possession game.