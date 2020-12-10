UNK women hold off Newman

WICHITA, Kan. — University of Nebraska at Kearney point guard Haley Simental scored a team-high 18 points and the Lopers used a big third quarter to forge a 53-47 win over Newman University Thursday night in Wichita, Kansas.
With the win, UNK avenged a last-second 66-65 lost at Newman late last winter that likely cost UNK an NCAA Tournament bid.
“The first half we were where we wanted to be. We had 11 turnovers … we would’ve been plus six on possessions had we kept that (turnover) number down. You could tell we’ve been off for a while. A little bit winded but we showed some resilience at the end,” UNK assistant coach Devin Eighmey said on the KRVN Radio post-game show.
Playing for the first time in nearly two weeks and facing a Newman (2-3) squad that likes to grind it out and flashes a tough zone defense, UNK led nearly the entire night and by as many as nine points. The Lopers outscored Newman 17-9 in the third to open up a nice lead but the Jets hung around and made a move late.
A layup from UNK junior forward Maegan Holt made it 48-39 with 4:46 to play but UNK wouldn’t score again until 40 seconds remained. In between Newman cut the lead to make it a one possession game.
Freshman reserve guard Meg Burns broke the Loper scoring drought by sinking the second of two free throws and then the Jets misfired on two shots.
Simental and Aspen Jansa made two free throws each to complete UNK’s scoring.
“We got quality minutes from everybody and I think our bench gave us good production. We had a nice rotation that gave us boost in the third quarter,” Eighmey said. “We had only four turnovers in the second half and that was big. We played confidently and made plays when we needed to.”
Simental went 4 of 9 from behind the arc to reach her point total. She also had three assists, two rebounds and a steal. Junior wing Klaire Kirsch had another all-around effort with eight rebounds, five points and four assists..
Newman got 14 points from junior forward Faith Mason-Vestal and 10 points from junior reserve guard Makayla Hayes.
UNK heads to Central Oklahoma (2-1) on Saturday afternoon.
