UNK women extend win streak to nine

KEARNEY — It took a little longer, and a little more work, but eventually the University of Nebraska at Kearney women's basketball team locked down Northeastern (Okla.) State.

Pulling away in the second and third quarters, the Lopers won their eighth straight game, taking down the RiverHawks 79-45 Saturday afternoon at the UNK Health and Sports Center.

The RiverHawks, who came into the game with a 4-2 record, didn't hesitate to attack the Loper defense that has been tough as nails this season.

"They play really hard offensively. They play kind of fast. They cut and they're active. It's not an easy team to defend, it takes a lot of energy," UNK coach Carrie Eighmey said.

But everyone has found it tough to score on UNK and the Lopers. Northeastern State joined the past four UNK opponents walking away with less than 50 points on the scoreboard. When they put up just seven points in the second quarter, they became the fourth straight Loper foe with single-digit scoring in a quarter.

While the RiverHawks sputtered, UNK pulled away. Trinity Law netted 15 points in the first half to lead the Lopers.

"She kind of got us going offensively. She was being aggressive but she was playing with good pace and getting really good looks," Eighmey said.

When point guard Sarah Schmitt picked up her second foul, Law took over the point guard spot and even though she only had four assists, "it felt like a lot more. She made some impressive passes," Eighmey said.

Shiloh McCool picked up the scoring duties in the third quarter, netting eight points in four minutes as the starters left the game with 54-23 lead.

McCook finished with 17 points while Maegan Holt tallied 10. Klaire Kirsch had a team-leading nine rebounds to go with 10 points.

In all, 11 UNK players scored.

"We had a lot of people score and were able to get good looks in a lot of different ways," Eighmey said.

Forward Courtney Lee was the only Northeastern player to score in double figures, finishing with 13.

UNK goes on the road this week to play at defending Central Region champion Missouri Western on Thursday.