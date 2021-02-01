UNK women drop second straight game to Fort Hays State

HAYS, Kansas — Five players scored in double figures and Fort Hays State used a big third quarter to hold off No. 4 Nebraska-Kearney, 68-60, Saturday afternoon at Hays.
The Tigers (11-2), winners of six straight, beat the Lopers (12-2) for a second time in 48 hours. UNK still is in first place in the league standings as they have .857 scheduling index points. Central Missouri (.795) and Fort Hays (.776) are close behind.
After scoring a season-low 49 points Thursday night at home against the Tigers the Lopers had one of their better offensive halves Saturday. UNK shot 59% from the field and made all six free-throw attempts to lead 22-12 and then 34-30 at the breaks. The Tigers hung around and made a late second-quarter run to erase the double-digit lead.
“I thought the change in the game came in the second quarter when we had a chance to extend it. But we just didn’t make the right (offensive) reads. We didn’t get it inside enough,” UNK assistant coach Devin Eighmey said on the KRVN radio postgame show. “A little bit of that comes from youthfulness and not having your senior point guard (Haley Simental) out there.”
In Thursday’s 61-49 win the Tigers outscored the Lopers 23-9 in the second quarter. They got close to that with a 19-9 margin in the third quarter Saturday, starting the half on a 17-6 run. That game-changing stretch saw the Tigers grab seven of the first eight rebounds and sink two of their four threes.
A putback bucket by 6-foot-3 freshman Olivia Hollenbeck made it 47-40 with 3:03 to play but UNK made a move midway through the next quarter.
UNK trimmed an 11-point deficit to four, 59-55, by the 3:16 mark after a turnaround jumper by junior forward Elisa Backes. Neither team scored for the next two minutes with the Lopers missing a shot in the lane and having a turnover. A Backes block gave UNK another crack at it but Hollenbeck responded with a swat of her own with 1:11 to play.
Hollenbeck converted a three-point play soon after and the Lopers didn’t get closer than six points in the final minute.
Fort Hays scored 58 points during the final three quarters while making 18 of 23 free throws. Oklahoma State transfer and senior guard Jaden Hobbs had 10 of her team-high 17 points in the second half. Hollenbeck had seven of her 11 points in the second half with senior wing Whitney Randall finishing with 16 points.
The Lopers shot a season-best 50% but was just 3 of 16 from behind the arc. Junior Brooke Carlson led the Lopers with 16 points on 8-of-10 shooting. Backes had 12 of her 14 points in the second half.
Kearney hosts Central Oklahoma (9-4) Thursday and Newman (3-11) on Saturday.
Fort Hays men hit 13 threes to hand Lopers 79-68 road defeat
HAYS, Kansas — The Fort Hays State Tigers sunk a season-high 13 three-pointers and got an unlikely performance from reserve Jordan Pumphrey to pull away from Nebraska-Kearney, 79-68, Saturday at Hays.
The Lopers (5-9) came in as one of the MIAA leaders in three-point defense, allowing opponents a .286 shooting percentage from beyond the arc. The Tigers (5-8), averaging just 33% from the arc, shot 50%, including a 6-of-10 effort after the break. A dunk by redshirt freshman guard Kaleb Hammeke broke a 52-52 tie and started a 18-4 Fort Hays run that featured two treys.
UNK didn’t get the deficit closer than nine after that five-minute eruption.
“In the first half we pretty much dominated but in the last five minutes they were able to come back and go in ahead two,” UNK head coach Kevin Lofton said on the KRVN radio postgame show. “They jumped on us at the start of the second half but we fought back. At about the 10-minute mark we had a one-point lead … then they hit the gas and we didn’t respond very well.”
A 6-4 junior guard, Pumphrey came in averaging 4.5 points per game. He scored 25 against UNK, making 9 of 11 shots, including 7 of 9 from long distance.
Fort Hays senior forward Jared Vitztum, averaging a double-double, went for 22 points and six rebounds. He made 9 of 14 shots with the Tigers ending the night shooting 53%.
UNK was a respectable 9 of 25 from the arc and had three players score in double figures. Senior forward Austin Luger led the way with 18 points and Jake Walker was close behind with 17. Senior guard RJ Pair came off the bench to score 12.
The Lopers host Central Oklahoma (5-5) on Thursday and Newman (2-11) on Saturday.