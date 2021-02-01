UNK women drop second straight game to Fort Hays State

HAYS, Kansas — Five players scored in double figures and Fort Hays State used a big third quarter to hold off No. 4 Nebraska-Kearney, 68-60, Saturday afternoon at Hays.

The Tigers (11-2), winners of six straight, beat the Lopers (12-2) for a second time in 48 hours. UNK still is in first place in the league standings as they have .857 scheduling index points. Central Missouri (.795) and Fort Hays (.776) are close behind.

After scoring a season-low 49 points Thursday night at home against the Tigers the Lopers had one of their better offensive halves Saturday. UNK shot 59% from the field and made all six free-throw attempts to lead 22-12 and then 34-30 at the breaks. The Tigers hung around and made a late second-quarter run to erase the double-digit lead.

“I thought the change in the game came in the second quarter when we had a chance to extend it. But we just didn’t make the right (offensive) reads. We didn’t get it inside enough,” UNK assistant coach Devin Eighmey said on the KRVN radio postgame show. “A little bit of that comes from youthfulness and not having your senior point guard (Haley Simental) out there.”