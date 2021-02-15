UNK women cruis to win over Rogers State, will face Central Missouri Thursday

CLAREMORE, Okla. — The University of Nebraska at Kearney women’s basketball team shot 55% from the field to dominate Rogers State, 85-52, Saturday afternoon at Claremore.
UNK (16-2) remains tied with Fort Hays State and Central Missouri atop the MIAA standings. UCM comes to the Health and Sports Center on Thursday.
In its most lop-sided win of the year UNK reached a season-best scoring mark thanks to 7 of 14 three-point shooting and an 8 of 8 effort from the line. Nine players scored with four in double figures. The Lopers led virtually the entire way, including 49-32 at the break.
“We’re were locked in and had a focused group from the jump. We were really good at times but they came out and gave us a punch there in the first quarter,” UNK assistant coach Devin Eighmey said on the KRVN radio postgame show. “It was a focused effort for four quarters. We saw some good things from a lot of people.”
Freshman reserve guard Meg Burns had her best game as a Loper, registering 11 points, two rebounds, two steals and an assist. Junior reserve forward Elisa Backes finished with a team-best 18 points and grabbed four rebounds in only 16 minutes.
Rogers State (5-12) hit six of its first eight shots to trail 22-17 after the first quarter. However, the Hillcats tallied only 24 points over the next 20 minutes.
Among the Loper starters junior post Brooke Carlson had 15 points, six rebounds and a career-best five assists. Senior guard Kelsey Sanger had 10 points.
Rogers was led by guard Samariah Thompson who tallied 15 points.
First-half spurt sends Rogers State men to win
CLAREMORE, Okla. — The Rogers State Hillcats closed the first half on a 19-8 run and never looked back in beating the University of Nebraska at Kearney men, 73-61, Saturday evening at Claremore.
Things were tied at 22 after a jumper by UNK senior guard Jake Walker. The Hillcats (9-9) followed with a couple of free throws and a fast-break layup off a UNK turnover. That jump-started the run that covered the final 5:49 and featured two threes from senior guard Devin Pullam.
“Second time in a row with the exact same situation. Win a big one at Pittsburg State and then go to Missouri Southern and just play really poorly. The same thing happened here,” UNK head coach Kevin Lofton said on the KRVN radio postgame show.
In the second half Rogers led by at least seven points the entire way, shooting 46%. The Hillcats also sunk 12 of 12 free throws and got 21 bench points. Pullam finished with a team-best 19 points while reserve Jett Sternberger had 15 thanks to 3 of 6 three-point shooting.
UNK (7-11) got another strong performance from junior Darrian Nebeker. He had 16 points and 15 rebounds, his first double-double as a Loper. Walker had 10 points and sophomore Cedric Johnson seven.
The Lopers host Central Missouri (6-12) and Lincoln (10-8) later this week.