UNK women cruis to win over Rogers State, will face Central Missouri Thursday

CLAREMORE, Okla. — The University of Nebraska at Kearney women’s basketball team shot 55% from the field to dominate Rogers State, 85-52, Saturday afternoon at Claremore.

UNK (16-2) remains tied with Fort Hays State and Central Missouri atop the MIAA standings. UCM comes to the Health and Sports Center on Thursday.

In its most lop-sided win of the year UNK reached a season-best scoring mark thanks to 7 of 14 three-point shooting and an 8 of 8 effort from the line. Nine players scored with four in double figures. The Lopers led virtually the entire way, including 49-32 at the break.

“We’re were locked in and had a focused group from the jump. We were really good at times but they came out and gave us a punch there in the first quarter,” UNK assistant coach Devin Eighmey said on the KRVN radio postgame show. “It was a focused effort for four quarters. We saw some good things from a lot of people.”

Freshman reserve guard Meg Burns had her best game as a Loper, registering 11 points, two rebounds, two steals and an assist. Junior reserve forward Elisa Backes finished with a team-best 18 points and grabbed four rebounds in only 16 minutes.