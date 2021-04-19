UNK Weekend Roundup: Volleyball team wins MIAA Tournament

Schaneman untied it with a two-run home run over the left-center fence.

Northwest got a solo homer with one down in the top of the seventh; however, junior Kelsey Goodban recorded a strikeout and pop up to earn her team-leading seventh win. Wood ended with four RBIs and Schaneman three with five Lopers having two hits apiece.

UNK erased a 3-0 deficit in Game 2 thanks to a four spot in its first at bat. Schaneman hit a two-out, two-run shot to center with the inning featuring six of the Lopers 12 hits.

Down 6-3 the Northwest scored two in the fourth, three in the fifth and three more in the sixth.

The Lopers had four multi-hit efforts, led by second baseman Kaylee Schutte, who was 3 for 4.

Saturday, the Lopers racked up 15 hits, including two home runs, to hold off Missouri Western State, 7-5, in the first game of a doubleheader at Hays, Kan.

The Griffons saw designated player Chloe Armstrong hit a grand slam and finish with seven RBIs to take the nightcap, 13-1.