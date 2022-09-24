UNK volleyball wins 5-set match with Central Missouri

WARRENSBURG, Mo. — Middle hitters Bailee Sterling and Fallon Stutheit had career-high kill totals Saturday as No. 7 University of Nebraska at Kearney slipped past No. 17 Central Missouri in five sets 26-24, 18-25, 25-23, 27-29, 15-11) in Warrensburg, Mo.

With the big road win, the Lopers (15-1, 5-1) avenge two losses to the Jennies (9-5, 4-1) last year. The two teams will meet later this fall in Kearney.

Sterling had 22 kills and hit .475 with Stutheit recording 20 kills and having a .500 efficiency. Both recently just set career-high kill totals, Sterling with 20 against Central Oklahoma on Sept. 17 and Stutheit having 18 Friday night at Missouri Western.

UNK needed everyone as Central Missouri won two sets and got close in the other three thanks to 71 digs, 11.5 blocks, seven aces and 69 kills. The Jennies got 20 kills from Kersti Nix with Jenna Schulte at nine kills and seven blocks.

In the fifth set, UNK held led 4-1 and controlled the early stages. Central Missouri tied the set at 8-8, but three straight Sterling kills and an unforced attack error gave UNK some breathing room.

Sterling added two more kills down the stretch with a UCM service error ending things.

The Jenniesfought off match point in the fourth, 26-25, with UNK fighting off three set points before a block and kill by UCM sent the match to the fifth set.

The Lopers broke a 22-22 tie to win the third and broke a 21-21 tie to take the opening set.

Stutheit and setter Payton Neff had three blocks apiece. Libero Jensen Rowse made 30 digs and freshman Lexi Stephens had 20 more.

UNK out hit UCM by 33 points and had 14 more kills.

Fort Hays State visits the UNK Health and Sports Center at 6 p.m. Tuesday.