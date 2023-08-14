KEARNEY — With an eye on a 24th straight year in the NCAA Tournament, the University of Nebraska at Kearney volleyball team started practice Monday and brought a smile to coach Rick Squiers’ face.

“As a whole, a pretty good start,” he said after Monday morning’s first workout at the UNK Health and Sports Center. “We had a good core group that spent some time this summer together and stayed in shape and touched the ball a little bit.”

The Lopers return All-American outside hitter Emersen Cyza, and All-MIAA setter Peyton Neff, right-side hitter Lauren Taubenheim and defensive specialist/libero Jensen Rowse.

To that group, they’ve added All-American Jaden Ferguson, a graduate transfer from Northwest Missouri; defensive specialist Celeste Friesen, who was an all-league pick at Division I Georgia State; and defensive specialist Addyson Mock, a junior college All-American at Johnson County (Kan.) Community College.

Ferguson and Cyza, both fifth-year players, have combined for nearly 2,000 kills in their careers.

“I like our group. I think we’re good in some really important areas,” Squiers said. “We’re strong on the pins, which is an area that for years and years we seem to have to manufacture pin hitters and outside hitters.

“I like that we have a more veteran setter who is going through the process for a second time. And I think we’ve improved our ball control through the recruiting process.”

Last year’s primary middle hitters, Bailee Sterling and Fallon Stutheit, have departed, leaving those positions in the hands of sophomores Trista Marx and Abby Rose. They saw plenty of action in the spring.

While inexperienced, Squiers said they have the talent necessary to fill the positions and the position has abundant depth.

“It’s a good group and a group that wants to be good so that always makes you feel optimistic,” Squiers said.

With the power the Lopers have on the outsides, the middle hitters will have time to find their rhythm.

“We feel there’s a lot of people on the pins who we want to set,” Squiers said. “There’s not just one so teams can’t say, ‘We’re just going to block Emersen Cyza.’ We’re going to come at you from a a lot of different places. And, our middles will be potent enough that nobody can ignore them. .... If we can get them up to where we want to set them, then we can be pretty good.”

UNK will have an intrasquad scrimmage at 3 p.m. Saturday that is open to the public.

On Aug. 30, UNK will face longtime rival Wayne State in an exhibition match at Memroial Stadium in Lincoln as part of “Volleyball Day in Nebraska.” That match is slated for a 4:30 p.m. start with Nebraska Public Media providing free live video coverage.

The regular season begins two days later in Salt Lake City at the Westminster College Invitational.

UNK’s home opener comes on Sept. 6 against Peru State.