UNK volleyball to compete in Washburn Tournament Saturday

KEARNEY — The University of Nebraska at Kearney volleyball team will get a chance to face outside competition Saturday when it takes part in the Washburn Scrimmage Tournament in Topeka.

The recently added event is played under “spring rules” where matches last just an hour. In addition no official statistics are recorded and these matches don’t count towards NCAA records.

UNK, Washburn, Central Missouri will each field two teams with Missouri Southern State sending one.

The Lopers will be divided into “Royal” and “Gold” teams with each playing three matches.

Attendance at Washburn’s Lee Arena is limited to 400.

They are free and Loper fans can register to reserve some viawutickets.com or by calling the WU ticket office at 785-670-2637) Monday-Friday, 9 a.m.-2 p.m. Fans will be required to wear masks.

A spring volleyball season will begin in February. A schedule for that roughly two month season will be announced later this year.